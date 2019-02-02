Curious Update to the ‘One Minute’ Assault of Jussie Smollett

When we updated the Jussie Smollett story a few days ago, we failed to mention the fact that the two “persons of interest” were walking away from the attack scene 15 to 30 minutes before the attack. Another interesting fact is that Mr. Smollett strolled into his building after the alleged “one-minute” MAGA attack still holding his sandwich.

After attacking Trump supporters for this alleged attack by two men screaming it’s “MAGA country,” the media now seems remarkably uninterested in the outcome of the investigation.

THERE ARE NO ‘PERSONS OF INTEREST’

A consideration regarding the "potential persons of interest" being sought by police in connection with reported hate crime incident in Streeterville: The men are walking *away* from the attack scene 15-30 minutes *before* the incident, per police timing of events. — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) January 31, 2019

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett claimed two men beat him up, tied a noose around his neck, said racial and homophobic slurs and threw an unknown chemical substance on him Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

He told the media that they screamed the MAGA comments, but he hadn’t told the police. When the police called him upon hearing the report, Smollett added that piece to his story.

The MAGA comments are odd since it was anything but MAGA country.

Despite going through over a hundred hours of video, they can find no evidence of the attack.

When Smollett called police at 2:42 a.m., he had the noose still around his neck from an attack that allegedly took place at 2 a.m. Police are analyzing the rope.

The police found a security image of Smollett alone inside a Subway near the location of the reported crime. They have additional video placing him at the scene of the crime.

Smollet’s music manager, Brandon Moore, told Variety that he was on the phone with Smollett during the attack and heard some of it. He also claimed he “clearly” heard the words, “MAGA country,” and the racial slur.

The police can’t verify this independently because Smollett refused to turn over his phone.

HE WAS STILL HOLDING HIS SANDWICH

Only a MINUTE had gone by since he was seen on video. He then appears walking into the building, walking by building security and getting on the elevator. He seems to have road salt on his sweatshirt.

In other words, in one minute two men poured bleach or something over his head, beat him and put a noose around his neck. After this “attack,” he walked past security casually and never said a word.

After that, he went to an acquaintance’s home, and that’s where police were called to take the report.

According to CWB Chicago, a local public safety watchdog site, Smollett’s friend refused EMS services for Smollet and there was no mention of bleach. Also, police said there was “no or minor injury.”

In some photos, he appeared to have a scratch on the right side of his face. Reports say he was wearing the noose around his neck like a necktie forty-two minutes after the attack.

He was seen still holding a sandwich when he returned to the building and strolled past security after the alleged attack, according to Fox32 reporter Rafer Weigel.

THE ‘ALLEGED’ STATEMENT

Mayor Rahm Emanuel commented on the case. “Obviously the alleged statement of what happened here is horrific and there’s no place for it here in the city of Chicago. I know the police department is working aggressively to [get] to the bottom of what happened, Rafer Weigel said.

He said “alleged statement.”

Superintendent Eddie Johnson is still thaking this strange, evidence-free story seriously.

The latest from Chicago Police on the Jussie Smollett investigation pic.twitter.com/Rx8mrzSGLQ — Will Jones (@WillABC7) February 1, 2019