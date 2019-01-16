Curse-tan Gillibrand, Named “Hottest” in the Senate, Is Running 2020

Who is Kirsten Gillibrand, the whiney #MeToo woman from upstate New York who became an elite Schumer babe overnight? We have the answer.

Described by Harry Reid as the Senate’s “hottest member”, Kirsten Gillibrand is running for President after she promised she wouldn’t. In addition to her hotness, Curse-tan Gillibrand does use the “F” word, proving her down-to-earthiness.

She lied, right here, in this clip:

Just in case you were one of the 8 people who were thinking about voting for Kirsten Gillibrand… she literally lied about running for President 3 months ago. pic.twitter.com/PTkMGhwDwl — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 16, 2019

Gillibrand first won the Senate seat claiming she was a Second Amendment supporter, who kept a shotgun under her bed. Guns were still the in thing at the time. After one meeting with Chuck Schumer, she became a rabid anti-gun advocate. Unlike the rest of us, she can afford bodyguards.

LEADER OF THE FAKE #METOO MOVEMENT

When she ran for the senate seat, she was heavily funded and supported by the Clintons. That’s no longer popular so she threw Bill Clinton overboard for his anti-woman past she knew about when she took his money. Harvey was a donor buddy too.

Gillibrand has carved out a leadership role for herself as a #MeToo leader. The MeToo movement has become another contrived leftist movement to attract female voters to their cause.

You can really trust Gillibrand to not follow the rule of law. Look how she believed Blasey Ford over Judge Kavanaugh without evidence of any kind.

She said she believed Mrs. Ford because she’s telling the truth. Almost everything Her Hotness says in the clip below has been debunked. She believed her with no proof.

“I believe her because she’s telling the truth,” she said.

The currently far-lefter says the future is female and intersectional which leaves men nowhere.

Our future is: Female

Intersectional

Powered by our belief in one another. And we’re just getting started. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 5, 2018

Open Borders Gillibrand has put out the call to abolish ICE, but, as a practiced chameleon, that could change with the polls.

HER ANNOUNCEMENT WAS MET WITH CHEERS AND 23 RETWEETS

The audience was filled with her fans, probably her entire family as well.

TONIGHT: @SenGillibrand stops by @colbertlateshow to announce that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for President of the United States! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/vPUpF1gs8z — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 15, 2019

She says she’s the woman for the job. That’s not true.

I believe this country needs a movement rooted in compassion and courage. We want an America defined by strength of character, not weakness of ego. We need to protect our basic rights and fight for better health care, education and jobs. And I believe I’m the woman for the job. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 15, 2019

There is a lot of enthusiasm for her run. Out of 1.31 million followers, 23 retweeted. Hey, it’s a start!

I’m getting ready to run for president, and I need you to join our grassroots-powered team. Add your name today if you’re ready to own a piece of our movement to restore courage and compassion to the White House. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 15, 2019

Like other Democrats before her who open beer bottles for the public, cook while chatting, and talk immigration while having teeth cleaned, she appears in a tweet as a messy hausfrau dressed in rugged plaid at home, touting her recipe for berry cobbler. See, she’s just like you and me – not!

Making a berry cobbler to bring to my friends’ house for New Year’s dinner! It’s my favorite. Here’s my usual recipe, but this time I used 2 tbs lemon juice, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 cup sugar for the filling. And for the topping I used gluten free muesli for my oats! pic.twitter.com/k8jiF7WMUr — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 1, 2019