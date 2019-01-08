Cursing Rep. Rashida Tlaib Is Anti-Israel & Dishonest About It

Earlier today, three senators and Rep. Rashida Tlaib criticized a legislative package that Democrats supported before the mid-terms, but now oppose. The measures provide protections for Israel and Jordan and puts in place rules opposing the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement (BDS).

Anti-Israel congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who recently called the President a “motherf***er”, is a strong proponent of BDS. She tweeted a feigned excuse for her opposition.

“They forgot what country they represent. This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality,” Tlaib tweeted. “Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away.”

As a hardcore leftist, Rashida is the one who needs a lesson in the U.S. Constitution.

Bernie made it about free speech and she jumped on it.

SENATOR RUBIO CALLS HER OUT ON HER SLUR OF ISRAEL

Senator Rubio addressed it on Twitter, considering her tweet a slur.

This “dual loyalty” canard is a typical anti-Semitic line#BDS isn’t about freedom & equality, it’s about destroying #Israel

And if boycotting #Israel is constitutionally protected, then boycotting companies that boycott #Israel is also constitutionally protected

Rubio explained that there was a huge argument in the Senate and the problem arose over BDS and a “significant number of Senate Democrats now support BDS”, which is horrific since it’s a movement aimed at the destruction of Israel.

LIAR, LIAR, PANTS ON FIRE

Rashida, with her usual deceit, said she was only concerned about free speech.

TEACHING CHILDREN IRRESPONSIBLY

In addition to calling the President a “mother***er”, she has called for his impeachment, although he has done nothing wrong.

THE BROTHERHOOD IS HERE

As Brigitte Gabriel of Act for America has said, The Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated Congress. It’s not only Rashida, it’s Ilhan Omar and a couple other suspects.

