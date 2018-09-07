Cynthia Nixon’s ‘Free’ Healthcare Price Tag Will Equal the Entire NY Budget

Cynthia Nixon, a gubernatorial candidate in New York, wants Medicare-for-All but admits she has no plan for funding it. The millionaire Socialist’s experience for the job is as an actress on Sex and the City.

Did she ever play the role of governor? If she did, that would be enough experience for New Yorkers! But, back to ‘free’ healthcare for all.

“Pass it and then figure out how to fund it,” Nixon told the New York Daily News editorial board when confronted with a Rand Corporation study indicating that it would cost the state between $96 billion and $200 billion to provide coverage to all New Yorkers, roughly doubling the $170 billion existing state budget.

That’s right, you are reading that correctly, the price of free healthcare equals the entire New York state budget.

In order to raise the requisite revenue for a single-payer system, the state would be forced to triple the tax rate for a family making between $100,000 and $150,000 dollars from 6 percent to 18 percent, according to the Rand study cited by the News editorial board.

That will create a mass exodus of the productive class.

She said it will eventually save money.

Sure, we all know the government will give back money when the cost magically goes down.

This is some of what Nixon is promising:

Nixon criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during the Wednesday interview for his reluctance to rapidly shutter the city jail on Rikers Island and his refusal to embrace congestion pricing to pay for a badly needed overhaul of the city’s subway system. She also attacked the de Blasio administration’s handling of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), citing recent reports that officials concealed the existence of dangerous levels of lead paint in NYCHA buildings. She vowed to provide $1 billion in state money to fund NYCHA repairs if elected.

Sure, give away a billion dollars of our money Cynthia, right after we give you 18 percent for Medicare for everyone, no matter how unproductive the recipients.