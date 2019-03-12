DA Refuses to Charge Stephon Clark ‘Protesters’ Who Caused Mayhem

An unruly mob of 84 leftist protesters who created havoc over the shooting of Stephon Clark will not be charged. They damaged property, keyed cars, and tried to block a bridge. They refused to disperse.

“In the interest of justice, no charges will be filed in any of the cases submitted,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Friday, according to the Sacramento Bee.

She also cited the fact that Clark was suicidal as if the police were supposed to somehow know that. This DA is making it impossible for police to do their job and is promoting anarchy.

THE MOB PROMISES TO DO MORE

The leftist marchers have done worse before and promise to do it again.

“And with this show of force, do you think that there’s going to be a stoppage of what we’re doing?” asked Berry Accius, from the organization Youth Founder. “This is not going to happen. We’re going to continue to do more. We’re going to continue to make people uncomfortable and be inconvenienced.”

During past protests, activists marched downtown, blocked attendance to a Sacramento Kings game, and shut down Interstate 5.

Police began ordering the protesters to disperse after property owners along their route complained of damage to their property, according to NPR.

Sgt. Chandler said several homeowners reported their cars had been keyed.

The sergeant said officers gave 10 orders to disperse the unlawful assembly over a two-hour period before they began making arrests.

THEY WANT POLICE PROSECUTED FOR DOING THEIR JOBS

Following the district attorney’s decision, activists begged California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to intervene and file charges against the police officers who shot Clark.

On March 5, the day after police made 84 arrests, Becerra announced that his office’s 11-month investigation had not found a reason to criminally charge the officers who shot Clark.

There are calls to change the law so police can be prosecuted for justified shootings if, after the fact, a panel finds reasons it might have been prevented.

THE REVOLUTIONARY COMMUNIST PARTY COMPRISED MANY OF THE ‘PROTESTERS’

The loons can do anything they want. This Democrat DA is basically calling for anarchy and disarming the police.

A number of the protesters were with the Revolutionary Communist Party, revcom:

This misbehavior went on in a number of major cities, and the lack of respect for police is in large part due to people like Shubert.

