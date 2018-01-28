DACA Deal Is Mass Amnesty Before the Wall

The Washington Post wants Democrats to take the DACA deal, so much so that the Editorial Board has urged Democrats to embrace it on two occasions. If WaPo wants it, you should be very afraid. The plan will be revealed in full Monday but details are leaking out. The draft plan is based on a bill by Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. James Lankford.

The Security, Enforcement, and Compassion United Reform Effort Act, or SECURE Act has no end date for amnesty.

It gives amnesty before the wall; is filled with loopholes that will allow the wall two not be built; and it does not put a cap on the number of illegal immigrants to be given amnesty, according to Breitbart. They saw an advance copy of the bill. It’s a Trojan horse, some say.

This is the type of plan Ronald Reagan fell for in 1986. He approved 400,000 farm workers and the numbers rose to 2.7 million because there was no cap. Many received their amnesty fraudulently. It turned the red state of California blue.

We have been sold this same bill of amnesty first goods seven times.

THE COMPLAINTS

As we reported last week, The Center for Immigration Studies reports that chain migration under this bill continues for nearly two decades, about 17 years. Also, instead of 690,000 DACA, 1.8 million will be given amnesty with another one million plus being reported by the Migration Policy Institute. There is an endless number of other alleged DACA who can be approved because there is no cap.

Chain migration will continue until those in the pipeline are processed and the lottery visas will be transferred to another program.

The $25 billion for the wall will be given over five years instead of immediately, along with the other $5 billion for additional border security.

There is nothing in the bill guaranteeing the billions will be used for the wall. Why wouldn’t the money be given immediately? There is no way Democrats and some Republicans will allow the wall to be built but the amnesty will be well under way.

“This is no longer a DACA fix, this is a mass amnesty bill full stop,” Federation for American Immigration Reform government relations director RJ Hauman told Daily Caller.

Rep. Lamar Smith is also very disappointed in the bill and says it will not help the American worker.

“I am disappointed in the administration’s immigration proposal,” the Texas representative said. “There is not much interior enforcement and it doesn’t include workforce verification, which would protect jobs for American workers. This proposal grants amnesty today and delays legal immigration reforms until a distant tomorrow. It is not a good deal for the American people. Immigration policy should put the interests of American workers and taxpayers first.”

By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.

THE PRESIDENT ADDRESSED IT

President Trump addressed the backlash on twitter. He said it was part of his plan to expose the party of ‘no’ who have no plan to cooperate in any way.

I have offered DACA a wonderful deal, including a doubling in the number of recipients & a twelve year pathway to citizenship, for two reasons: (1) Because the Republicans want to fix a long time terrible problem. (2) To show that Democrats do not want to solve DACA, only use it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018