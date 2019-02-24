Daily Beast DOXXES a Pastry Chef to Hurt the President

The Daily Beast doxxed a private citizen who makes pastries to embarrass the President. Hopefully, she will sue them. They put her in danger.

A tech and Internet reporter for The Daily Beast attacked the pastry chef who works at Mar-a-Lago to hurt the President. The chef, Elizabeth Alfieri, is not a public person and she’s not a political figure.

The author gave all the credit to a journalist named Zach Everson whose only job is to cover the Trump Hotel in D.C.

Someone needs to start investigating these reporters. We are certain they have skeletons. Wonder how much coke some of them snort.

SHE MADE A GINGERBREAD HOUSE AND SENT A PHOTO WITH THE HASHTAG QANON OR SOMETHING

Ms. Alfieri believes in what most consider a right-wing conspiracy theory — QAnon — and she thinks Democrats are pedophiles. [Actually, some of them, like Jeffrey Epstein, are]. So what? Why do these idiot reporters care if an employee who makes pastries believes in something considered a bit out there?

Sommer, posted the following comment she made with a photo of a gingerbread house:

On Christmas, for example, Alfieri posted an Instagram picture of a gingerbread house in what appears to be a Mar-a-Lago ballroom. The side of the gingerbread house is emblazoned with a “Q” made of blue frosting and dusted with glitter.

It wasn’t clear whether Alfieri herself had added the frosted “Q.”

“Merry Christmas from the Jewel of Palm Beach,” Alfieri wrote, adding a “#QAnon” hashtag and the acronym “WWG1WGA,” a reference to the QAnon slogan “Where we go one, we go all.”

SO WHAT? We are policing the speech of bakers now? When did she lose her free speech?

Van Jones is a 9/11 Truther and he’s a political commentator on CNN. He was hired by the Obama White House. Van Jones also protested law enforcement on 9/12/2001 in New York City. Why doesn’t Sommer write about him?

These attacks to anyone even loosely connected to the President are insane.

Trump employs a QAnon conspiracy theory believer as pastry chef at Mar-a-Lago. She posts about QAnon gingerbread houses and QAnon bundt cakes. https://t.co/youuIaOGRr — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 23, 2019