Your Daily Fake News Report About Donald Trump

There have been a flurry of stories surrounding former CIA director James Woolsey resigning as senior advisor to the Trump transition team. Social media has gone wild with conspiracy theories about why he quit.

The Case of the No-News News

The Washington Post (WaPo) reported that former CIA Director James Woolsey quit Trump’s transition team as senior advisor because of growing tensions over Trump’s vision for intelligence agencies. From WaPo:

Former CIA director R. James Woolsey Jr., a veteran of four presidential administrations and one of the nation’s leading intelligence experts, resigned Thursday from President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team because of growing tensions over Trump’s vision for intelligence agencies.

Woolsey’s resignation as a Trump senior adviser comes amid frustrations over the incoming administration’s national security plans and Trump’s public comments undermining the intelligence community.

“Effective immediately, Ambassador Woolsey is no longer a Senior Advisor to President-Elect Trump or the Transition. He wishes the President-Elect and his Administration great success in their time in office,” Jonathan Franks, a spokesman for Woolsey, said in a statement.

Slate said Trump had a dismissive attitude towards him. Daily Beast reported he left amid tensions. Politicus said he left after Trump trashed the intelligence community.

The left-wing media suddenly loves the intelligence community and condemned Trump for pushing out a man who served under four presidents.

A few days ago, former CIA Director James Woolsey said it looks like the Russians hacked. The statement led media to speculate that is why he quit.

Appearing on CNN, the former director said he didn’t want to “fly under false colors,” and that he hadn’t been advising Trump lately, so he felt it best that he step away from the team, lest anyone interviewing him get the impression that he’s still operating as an adviser.

He was appointed to the team in September or October.

In his appearance on CNN, Woolsey denied that Trump’s tension with U.S. intelligence over Russian hacking, or any other single issue, prompted him to cut ties. He said there was no particular point that he stopped advising the Trump team. He only met with Trump a few times.

Woolsey stressed that he still supports Trump and wishes him well. The former director is leaving but he’s not angry.

Woolsey said on The Kelly File this evening that he didn’t resign and wasn’t functioning as a senior advisor. Sounds like he’s been in government too long.