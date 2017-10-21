Dallas Cowboy David Irving Plans to Test Jerry Jones with a Protest Sunday

“Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plans to bench any players who “disrespect the flag”. He told his players to stand during the Anthem or stay in the locker room. Dallas defensive end David Irving says he has planned a protest for Sunday’s game against the 49ers to test Jerry Jones threat.

The left says Jones is the unpatriotic one for requiring respect for our flag and country.

Irving said he won’t “disrespect the flag”. He claims it isn’t about the flag.

When asked about being benched, he said, “I hope not since it’s not about the flag in the first place, you know?” Irving said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Irving won’t explain what he has planned.

“I have made a call,” Irving said. “You’ll just have to wait ’til Sunday.”

Irving and fellow defensive lineman Damontre Moore raised their fists after the anthem before the Cowboys’ last game, on Oct. 8. After that game, Jones addressed the issue of national anthem protests. He seemed unaware that Irving and Moore had raised their fists, and didn’t mention any specific act other than kneeling as disrespectful.

“I don’t know about that. But if there is anything that is disrespectful to the flag then we will not play,” Jones said.

Moore told the Dallas News he’s raised his first after the anthem before the last three games. He also told the Star-Telegram he has no plans to protest. “I have a job,” he said.

Irving says he is protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick made it clear what the protest is about in response to the future President telling him to leave the country if he doesn’t like it here. “It’s a very ignorant statement that if you don’t agree with what’s going on here and that if you want justice and liberty and freedom for all you should leave the country,” said Kaepernick. “He always says, ‘Make America great again.’ Well, America has never been great for people of color. That’s something that needs to be addressed. Let’s make America great for the first time.”

“I think that’s people responding to the oppression that’s going on, the injustices that are going on, officers walking free for murder,” said Kaepernick.

He has made similar comments wearing a Castro t-shirt and ‘cops are pigs’ socks.

The NFL players union is working closely with the hard-left including George Soros and this movement is only one phase. Of course it’s about disrespecting our country. Our rule of law is under assault. Our Bill of Rights is under continuous battering from the left. Law enforcement stands in the way of breaking down the rule of law. The Constitution is the ultimate target. The kneeling during the Anthem is only the beginning and it has everything to do with Marxism.