Dam Senator Sees No Russia-Trump Collusion After a Year-and-a-Half

After a year-and-a-half, there is still no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia but there is evidence the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton colluded with Russians.

Allegedly, George Papadopoulos, who pled guilty to one count of lying to the Feds, had some “dirt” or was trying to acquire dirt on Hillary as well as her missing 33,000 emails from the Russians but there is no evidence any of this was given to the campaign, according to Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Hillary’s dirt was very obvious and of her own doing. No one needed Russian involvement and there is no evidence her missing emails popped up as a result of any interaction with Russians.

It is important to note that during the campaign, most found Trump more critical of RINOs than Hillary.

The annoying fact in all this is Hillary and her campaign were the ones trying to get dirt on Trump from the Russians. It wasn’t the other way around.

Gathering dirt or opposition research isn’t illegal in any case.