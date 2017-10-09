Dana Loesch Wipes the Floor with Gun Grabber Arguments

NRA national spokesperson Dana Loesch appeared on Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show to discuss the gun issue in the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre.

Ms. Loesch told the Judge she wants to know how the Democrats are going to get criminals to cooperate with their gun laws.

And as far as those universal background checks Democrats want, they failed in California, as did more gun control in California, multiple times.

She also suggested the lawmakers might want to consider the fact that the greatest loss of life occurs in gun free zones, with Chicago as the prime example.

Judge Jeanine summed up the semi-automatic weapons ban well. “We banned semi-automatic weapons for ten years and even the Clinton Justice Department came out and said it had no impact on the number of crimes or the number of murders that occurred. She asks, “What is the ultimate goal of these people when they say we’ve got to have gun control, we’ve got to stop the NRA?”

Loesch added, “There are many Democrats who are members of the NRA and Hillary Clinton would do well to watch her words on this. Otherwise she’s going to cause her party to lose more voters to President Trump coming up in the next elections.”

As Ms. Loesch also pointed out, the worst records for gun violence, like Chicago, also have abysmal records for prosecutions for felony gun crimes.

Loesch warned Americans: “Who has ever followed Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and Chris Murphy and ever come out on the winning side of anything? Those individuals should not be in charge of determining rights.”

She has that right!