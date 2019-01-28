Dangerous Mao It Girl! AOC’s ICE Lie Is ‘Liked’ 67,000 Times

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC as she likes to call herself, the Mao It Girl, lied about ICE once again. She retweeted a sympathetic but dishonest story by Mohanad Elshieky, a leftist activist who was awarded asylum. He said ICE agents told him they had no record of his claim of asylum while he was on a bus. They made him take his hands out of his pockets and it was very cold, but the agents had gloves on. And they screamed at him.

He called them racists and condemned Greyhound for letting ICE on the bus. And Elshieky exaggerated the weather conditions. He said it was snowing and there was no snowfall. Elshieky called ICE “racist trash.”

Elshieky did later admit they were CBP, not ICE, but not until he was outed. Elshieky left the original tweets up and they are spreading like wildfire

The irresponsible Cortez, who said she worries about morals, not facts, should understand that spreading lies is immoral. Her tweet remains up despite knowing it’s been debunked. It has been liked 67,000 times ass of Monday morning.

One of these days, I hope people realize that the idea that ICE should be scrapped isn’t so crazy after all. ICE jails children in for-profit detention centers funded by private equity grps. Kids are dying w/ 0 accountability. If that’s not totally broken, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/AlMgLiHVnu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2019

HER LIES ABOUT ICE

Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra has pointed to her bald-faced lies in the past. It’s irrelevant to even wonder if her lies are deliberate or malfeasance. She never corrects or owns up to a thing and always fails to fact check. OMao-Cortez is guilty of these lies.

AOC on ICE: “[Trump] should be really defending why we are funding such an agency at all because right now what we are seeing is death…violation of human rights” 1. The 2 kids died in CBP custody, not ICE

2. Both died in hospitals

3. ICE and CBP are not human rights abusers pic.twitter.com/zORdDYO0Ya — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 9, 2019

AOC: “[Trump] talked about what happened the day after Christmas, on the day of Christmas, a child died in ICE custody.” 1. The kid died in CBP custody, not ICE

2. He did not die on Christmas

3. His alleged dad declined further medical treatment pic.twitter.com/hDew3Uh0I6 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 9, 2019

AOC on ICE: “these children and these families are being held in what are called hieleras, which are basically freezing boxes” 1. This complaint has been made about CBP, not ICE

2. The claim comes from a few illegal aliens

3. CBP denies the claim, says cells usually kept at 70° pic.twitter.com/ywAVdhkxeB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 9, 2019

IF YOU HEARD HER AGENDA, YOU WILL KNOW WHAT IS SAID IN THE NEXT VIDEO IS TRUE

Stalin, Hitler, Mao promised the same kind of things AOC is promising.

There is nothing more harmless than making money, but AOC can’t separate that out from her ideology.