Dangerous Michael Moore Calls for Shunning All Trump Supporters

Communist Michael Moore is calling for half of America to be shunned. Supporters of Trump are all “racist and misogynist” according to him and he wants them shunned. Think of what kind of person supports Moore — it’s a little scary.
He prefers calling people names instead of debating.
Conservative talk radio host Lawrence Jones slammed “lazy” liberals like Michael Moore for pushing “identity politics” instead of engaging in real dialogue about issues.
It’s been an easy way to win arguments. It also allows them to push through their unpopular policies without a lot of people knowing what they are up to. Their followers only know they can’t vote for the alleged haters when it’s the Democrats pushing this hate.
This is dangerous thinking. Banning and shunning people who think differently is what happens in the communist/socialist nations.
When it comes right down to it, the left doesn’t have logic, reason or history on their side so all they can do is to insult, belittle or use violence against the opposition.
I support Michael Moore after Columbine and more films he has made. You right wing nut cases are not for peace or any form of gun control.
So Antifa is peace…Minds not Means – as far as gun control is concerned..got enough cerebral matter to work that one out???
So this joker made a video and really thinks he IS a somebody….News for you joker…you are a nobody who made a video that is akin to mainstream fake media reporting…lots of innuendo, hyperbole, half truths and subjective opinions…