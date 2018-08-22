Daughter Hit Trying to Save Mother Pushed In Front of Oncoming Train

A 27-year old Milwaukee woman is in critical condition Wednesday after suffering horrific injuries Sunday as she attempted to save her mother from an oncoming train. Her mother had been allegedly pushed onto the tracks by 28-year old Patrick Brooklin.

Katie Wenszell was vacationing in Atlanta with her mother and sisters when the attack occurred at a MARTA station, Milwaukee’s FOX 6 reported.

One witness told Atlanta’s WGCL-TV, “We were downstairs and a man just started punching people, just going crazy. … He was punching everybody, he hit the girl in the back of the head for no reason,” another witness.

Police officers were on the scene quickly and arrested Brooklin who was charged with aggravated assault and battery.

The girl’s mother Sue is already out of the hospital. She suffered a concussion, fractured elbow and a hairline fracture, Atlanta’s WSB-TV reported.

Katie wasn’t as fortunate. She suffered a brain injury and was scheduled to undergo facial reconstruction surgery, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing WSB. In addition, part of her right foot was amputated, and her left shoulder was torn off, the report said.

“Swelling on the brain — they had to drill a hole in her head to relieve the pressure,” WSB reported.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses. As of early Wednesday, it had reached $4,100 of a $5,000 goal.

Woman run over by train after stranger pushed mother onto tracks: ‘A hero in every sense of the word’: https://t.co/YvbOcIBlgh pic.twitter.com/rE2q66jh3x — FOX6 News (@fox6now) August 22, 2018

INSANE VIDEO: Watch as the women hit by the train crawl up to get help. Witness Chris Wisdom captured what he described as “awe-inspiring.” We have more of his video from the terrifying moments after a woman was pushed off the tracks NEXT on @FOX5Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/UsDcEDpD41 — Alexa Liacko FOX 5 (@AlexaLiackoFOX5) August 20, 2018

The media reported that no one can figure out a motive. However, considering it a possible hate crime is a start. Demonizing all white people as white supremacists could lead to something like this. It might not be the case in this instance but hopefully, the police are considering it.