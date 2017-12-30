David Clarke Responds to Fake News That He Is Under Investigation

The media tried to discredit former Sheriff David A. Clarke with the claim that he is under FBI investigation for an incident that took place in a Milwaukee airport in March of this year. It was an unbelievably petty event in which a man claimed his civil rights were violated.

It did give the FBI an opportunity to go through his emails while he was communicating with President Trump.

By May 9, the former sheriff was exonerated. That isn’t how it was reported by NBC News, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Robert Snell of Detroit News and others.

David Clarke responded Saturday.

Lib media trying to silence me with FAKE NEWS reports of an FBI investigation because I have been wearing them out in messaging. It won’t work. I am not under any investigation. I will increase the hammering of them because they are scum buckets. The truth always wins in the end. pic.twitter.com/yxJqPIgEXU — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

The Sheriff has a new website and he has been a non-stop Trump supporter on social media, and he promises the attacks on him will not silence him.

I am UNINTIMIDATED by lib media attempts to smear and discredit me with their FAKE NEWS reports designed to silence me. I will continue to poke them in the eye with a sharp stick and bitch slap these scum bags til they get it. I have been attacked by better people than them #MAGA pic.twitter.com/XtZW5PdU2b — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

People like David Clarke have a lot of courage.

There is a civil lawsuit, who knows how that will go.