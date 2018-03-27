David Hogg Did Not Lie About Being at Parkland

We posted an article Monday reporting that David Hogg appeared to have lied about being at the Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting. The confusion was caused by David Hogg’s own comments.

According to a Time transcript, David Hogg clearly said in February he was in the school in Parkland the day of the shooting.

In a new CBS documentary, Hogg says this:

DAVID HOGG: On the day of the shooting, I got my camera and got on my bike and road as fast as I could three miles from my house to the school to get as much video and to get as many interviews as I could because I knew that this could not be another mass shooting.

It caused understandable confusion.

There was context missing according to Right Scoop, but he provided the context in another interview. Right Scoop wrote, here is what he told Vox on February 20:

Jen Kirby

The activism of you and your fellow students has created the sense that, in the wake of this mass shooting, there’s a chance things might be different. Why do you think that is?

David Hogg

Because of timing. At 6 pm after the shooting, I took my camera, got on my bike. I rode in basically twilight. And I ride my bike three miles down winding sidewalks and find my way to the school, as I’ve done in previous years. All the while, I was making sure my camera bag didn’t rip open, because if you zip it a certain way, the camera falls out, and it would be destroyed.

I start shooting B-roll, and I see Fox News over there. I knew I wanted to talk on the news and make sure there was advocacy, especially with so many people from the [National Rifle Association] and different gun-toting Americans who watch Fox News. I went on the day of [the shooting], and said, “There cannot be another mass shooting,” and I think that’s partially why. But also other people started saying that at the same time.

I’m looking at the school right now. You can see bullet holes in the windows. It’s insane, and the fact that there’s [sic] more bullet holes in those windows than bills that have been proposed and passed to save these kids’ lives is disgusting.