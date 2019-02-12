David Hogg Says AR-15 Owners Are All Out “Hunting a Human Being”

Democrats plan to introduce a high-capacity magazine ban. Their idea of high-capacity is more than ten bullets.
The Democratic legislation, cosponsored by Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida and Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, would ban any magazine that exceeds 10 rounds of ammunition. The legislation, which has been dubbed the “Keep Americans Safe Act,” currently has no Republican cosponsors, one of many obstacles that would stand in the way of it advancing.
They want to introduce it on the anniversary of the Parkland shootings.
Socialist man-child David Hogg, an alleged survivor of Parkland, is on board and claims that if you use an AR-15, you’re hunting human beings.
“The truth of the matter is weapons like the AR-15 have an effective range of over 1,500 meters,” Hogg said. “If you’re using a weapon with an effective range of over 1,500 meters, you are not defending yourself. You are hunting a human being.”
There are about ten million AR-15s in the United States, and that suggests none of them are out hunting people.
NEW BOYCOTT
He’s angry with USA Today, a left-wing publication for reporting stories of mass shooters. He plans to organize a boycott against them if they don’t follow his demands to not show the mass shooters face after being caught and not saying their name more than once in an article after the shooters’ capture. He’s a creepy, mad little dictator.
Agree to
-Not show any mass shooters face after they've been caught
-And not say their name more than once in any article following the shooters capture.
Or
Face a PR shit storm that no crisis management team can handle & a boycott of your advertisers.
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 12, 2019
does this kid really believe his own bullshit?
I don’t know what he is raising so much hell about, he is a liberal Democrat. They are all for killing babies by the thousand so what is the difference in killing them at school and killing them the moment you are born. Crap his mother probably didn’t want him anyway. Course when you look at idiots like him just out for publicity and trying to make a name for himself who doesn’t make a sensible comment it don’t make much difference. He sure doesn’t contribute anything to world but noise,
is that a red MAGA hat? this child is a tool, wholly democratic. Thank goodness his footprint is minuscule and is being so easily overshadowed by the conservative youth the MSM try to smear. there’s hope for our country yet. go Charlie and Candice!!
He’s got it wrong. We own AR’s so we don’t become the hunted.