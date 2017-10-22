David Irving’s Agent Blames Media for Saying He Is Planning to Challenge Jerry Jones

Just a day after Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving insinuated that he would be making a statement during the national anthem of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, his agent took it back.

“David never said he was going to ‘protest the anthem’ or ‘challenge Jerry’ like the articles that are being circulated are claiming. This is a situation where certain members of the media are twisting his words around to make a story about nothing. These specific individuals have been asking David about the anthem, about his thoughts on Kaepernick, ect. every single day since training camp in August. It’s the same few writers who have been doing this, and I wish they would just leave David alone and let him play football.”

Just two days ago, Irving said he didn’t want to reveal his specific plans for what he might or might not do during the national anthem on Sunday before the Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers.

But the agent also tweeted that a protest is not disrespect [keep telling yourself that Fisher].

I stand by my @1053thefan report that it’s a mischaracterization to insist. @Caliboy_95 or other #Cowboys are ‘planning protest’ in SF pic.twitter.com/gc8XUjBcSs — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) October 21, 2017

If the agent is right, that means sports writer for The Star-Telegram Drew Davison is either a bald-face liar or completely incompetent. What Mr. Davison wrote seems pretty clear and he used quotation marks.

But Irving has made a personal determination to do something to protest police brutality and racial injustice. He has raised a fist with Damontre Moore at a past game.

“I have made a call,” Irving told the Star-Telegram. “You’ll just have to wait till Sunday.”

Irving remained adamant that his actions would not “disrespect the flag,” something that owner Jerry Jones said would lead to his organization benching players.

“I hope not since it’s not about the flag in the first place, you know?” Irving said.

Asked if he considered taking a knee, Irving responded: “I can’t say, man.”

Irving said he doesn’t feel a need to consult Jones or Garrett before the game about his plans.

“Nah, it’s not disrespecting the flag,” said Irving, who has family members and friends in the armed services. “It’s not disrespecting the flag.”

Irving said he has had personal experiences with police brutality, although that is not the singular issue he’s focused on.

“It’s a lot of things,” Irving said. “I can’t even rant to you about anything specifically, but it’s not just about police brutality. That’s a part of the big picture.” He said it precedes Donald Trump.

It’s also against whites and Jews. Colin Kaepernick made it clear that it’s about oppressive America in addition to police brutality and he has made it clear wearing his Castro t-shirts and his ‘cops as pigs’ socks.