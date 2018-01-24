Davos18! Podesta Pushes Globalization While the President Is In the Belly of the Beast

Campaign manager to Hillary Clinton and comrade to George Soros, John Podesta spews his globalist aka communist progressive views in an op-ed on The Washington Post. It’s a can’t miss piece, though the Daily Caller summary is more palatable.

If you have any doubt about the goals of the hard-left, read the article.

He wants more programs to “stabilize” the world population to fight climate change/global warming, the Marxist wealth redistribution scheme.

Because he is a social engineer, he wants “family planning” aka abortion because it will “do a world of good for the planet, which is bearing an environmental burden because of population growth.”

He gets to decide you see. That’s what these hard-left statists do – control, decide and then they fine and imprison dissenters.

He spouted the latest population alarmism figures that have never panned out.

“Population projection experts estimate a worst-case scenario in which we grow by 70 percent and reach a population of 13 billion people by the end of the century,” Podesta wrote in an op-ed co-authored with former Colorado Democratic Sen. Tim Wirth.

“But if we continue to invest in sensible international family-planning programs and accept the challenge of meeting the needs of women and families, we could potentially stabilize the population at below 10 billion,” wrote Podesta and Wirth.

“Invest” is such a clever word for taxes and wealth redistribution to meet the needs of the hard-left.

“In fact, family planning ranks as one of the 10 most substantive solutions to climate change, according to a recent analysis of peer-reviewed research,” wrote Podesta and Wirth. “In addition to being cost-effective from an emissions reduction perspective, the co-benefits to women and families across the globe are enormous.”

Podesta is angry about Trump’s “global gag rule” which does not provide abortions around the world and he believes we must do it his way.

That population alarmism is as old as Marxism and it’s truly a tool of the left that works well in getting them what they want – power.

The Daily Caller’s Michael Bastasch wrote about Podesta’s plea to the environmentalists and radical women to march and demand:

Environmentalists don’t need Podesta to tell them to make common cause on other liberal causes. The Sierra Club, for example, has come out against restricting immigration and in support of abortion.

More recently, a coalition of 30 environmental groups signed a statementtelling Congress to “immediately move to re-open the government with a clean funding deal that protects the Dreamers.”

The Center for Biological Diversity sued the Trump administration in June to stop the U.S.-Mexico border wall from being built, arguing it would harm endangered species that range along the southwestern border.

Interestingly enough, environmentalist support for Dreamers and opposition to a U.S.-Mexico border wall goes against Podesta’s argument that population growth is straining the environment.

The hard-left has successfully merged these many leftist groups. When they worked as single groups they were a minority, now they are a very large, powerful force.

President Trump courageously traveled to the belly of the globalist beast this week – Davos18. They definitely don’t like America First there, especially since he has cut so much of their funding.

They trash Trump every chance they get as well as their crony corporatist allies who they say make too much money. This is one very anti-capitalist group of nations.

They claim the three biggest worries in the world are in this order: climate change, terrorism, and anti-globalist feelings as well as trade wars.

We worry about trade wars too but Trump has a point and should be allowed to try to do something about it.

Trump merely wants to end the hundreds of billions in trade deficits we suffer each year and bring back manufacturing. We made Chinese communists who seek our destruction wealthy beyond measure but at the expense of our manufacturing. We have a become a servant economy. We service the world.

Another spokesperson wrote of the real threats as globalists see it:

Top 5 Global Risks 2018 1 Extreme weather

2 Natural disasters

3 Cyberattacks

4 Data fraud/ theft

5 Failure of climate change mitigation / adaptation Restated for clarity 😉 : 1 Climate change

2 Climate change

3 Cyberattacks

4 Data fraud/ theft

5 Climate change (WEF) #Davos18 pic.twitter.com/qj7zuxfCbE — Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) January 24, 2018

Everyone at #Davos18 is “worried” about inequality…. … while defending massive money printing, government spending and high taxes, which increase cronyism and inequality. The solutions offered? More printing, more government spending and more taxes. That will work 🤔 — Daniel Lacalle (@dlacalle_IA) January 22, 2018

Thousands Protest Capitalism & Trump During World Economic Forum in Davos https://t.co/PWlSo5DtzC #Davos18 pic.twitter.com/HOUTNlLCLo — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) January 24, 2018

These people are nuts. The world is nuts and they want our stuff.