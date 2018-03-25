Day After Anti-2nd Amendment Rallies, Pope Tells Them to “Keep Shouting”

Far-left Pope Francis on Sunday opened Holy Week services by urging young people to “keep shouting” and not let “older generations” silence them.

The Pope is definitely referring to the far-left anti-gun marches in the United States Saturday. This is our Second Amendment the Pope is interfering with.

Student and March for Our Lives agitator David Hogg has referred to “old” people, parents who are idiots, and “f***ers. This is who the Pope has aligned himself with.

“The temptation to silence young people has always existed,” Francis said in the homily of a mass, Reuters reported.

It has?

He continued: “There are many ways to silence young people and make them invisible. Many ways to anesthetize them, to make them keep quiet, ask nothing, question nothing. There are many ways to sedate them, to keep them from getting involved, to make their dreams flat and dreary, petty and plaintive.”

“Dear young people, you have it in you to shout, he said, urging youths to be like the people who welcomed Jesus with palms, instead of those who called for his crucifixion.”

“It is up to you not to keep quiet. Even if others keep quiet, if we older people and leaders, some corrupt, keep quiet, if the whole world keeps quiet and loses its joy, I ask you: Will you cry out?”

The Pope is anti-weapons, but he does have his own police force and is protected by walls.

What he is saying is the leftist theme — keep it up, don’t let them silence you….

Personally, this author is Catholic but I really don’t like this Pope’s ideology. He should go away.

The new Democrat hero the Pope wants to “keep shouting” can be heard on this clip: