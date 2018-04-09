De Blasio Aide Arrested, Libs Won’t Be Happy

A Bill de Blasio, aka Warren Wilhelm, aide was hauled off to jail with two young men after she was caught with a loaded, 9-mm. semiautomatic pistol in her car’s glove compartment in no-guns-for-the-law-abiding New York.

Aide Reagan Stevens’ gun bore a defaced serial number. There was a spent shell casing on the floor near Steven’s feet in her Infiniti SUV.

The arrest took place after five gunshots activated an NYPD “ShotSpotter” device in Jamaica at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, sources said. That and a private surveilance video captured the shots being fired from the Infiniti.

Stevens and the two men also had knives on them.

Mom and Dad Won’t Be Happy

She was arraigned in the Queens court where her mom is a judge. Her stepdad, Salvatore Modica, is an acting Queens Supreme Court justice. They both declined to comment.

Stevens’ position is to mange youth initiatives and raise the age at which kids can be prosecuted as adults for non-violent crimes from 16 to 18. She makes more than $90,000 a year and was suspended upon her arrest.

The men with her were Cesar Forbes, 25, and Montel Hughes, 24.

Hughes’ rap sheet lists nine prior arrests, six of which are sealed. The others include an October 2010 bust in Queens on robbery and weapons charges, and a July 2016 arrest on firearm, trespassing and harassment charges, sources said.

