Dead Brothel Owner Defeats Democrat Opponent for State Assembly Seat

A Nevada brothel owner and reality TV star who died last month after labeling himself a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate has won a heavily GOP state legislative district.

Dennis Hof, who ran the Bunny Ranch, defeated Democratic educator Lesia Romanov on Tuesday in the race for Nevada’s 36th Assembly District.

The area includes rural communities and large stretches of desert in the southern part of the state. County officials will appoint a Republican to take his place in the seat.

Hof was found dead Oct. 16 after a weekend of parties celebrating his 72nd birthday. Officials are still determining his cause of death, but they don’t suspect foul play.

Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate.

He also starred in the HBO adult reality series “Cathouse” and wrote a book titled “The Art of the Pimp,” akin to Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal.”

Hof was found dead at his Love Ranch brothel about an hour outside Las Vegas. His body was discovered by porn actor Ron Jeremy and a prostitute at the brothel.