Deadline Says ‘The Conners’ Is ‘Adequate’ If You Have Nothing Else to Do

“The Conners,” a spin-off of Roseanne’s family show created after canceled “Roseanne” dealt with her death in the first episode. Roseanne died of an opioid overdose. Roseanne Barr took to Twitter Tuesday night to troll ABC’s spin-off.

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

THE RATINGS

The numbers aren’t in the sewer yet but they were way below the original numbers when the show first aired with Rosanne Barr starring.

Deadline reviewers are very anti-Rosanne and couldn’t stop themselves from saying how much she deserved to be thrown off the air since she’s a racist.

That bit about her being a racist is not by any means certain, and it’s even doubtful, but they torch her anyway.

Even as an anti-Roseanne, pro-Conners reviewer, Deadline still wasn’t terribly enamored with the show.

Deadline sees it as adequate and middling, with hackneyed jokes and scenarios. They think you will like it if you have nothing better to do and have low expectations.

Deadline wrote:

With a 7.7/13 in metered-market ratings, the early indication is it’s certainly not going to be the same or easy but ABC has some breathing room, at least for now, the reviewer wrote.

Down 35% from the Roseanne opener, the start of The Conners was just 4% better than the mothership series finale in metered-market numbers.

In fact, even with a massive marketing push, The Conners wasn’t even the highest rated show of Tuesday night. Though The Conners was ahead of This Is Us by 22% in the early numbers, it was CBS’ NCIS that topped the night with an 8.1/13 in metered-market results with the fourth episode of its 16th season.

The Conners is fundamentally a bore, it seems.

Deadline says, “the adequate offering with solid core performances from Fishman, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson is packed with jokes and one-liners you can see coming long before they land and full of scenarios you’ve seen a million times before on the small screen.

“The Conners noticeably lacks most of all is a bit of the crazy [which is a bad thing]. If your expectations are middling or you are looking to kill some time before Fillion’s The Rookie has its opening on October 16, The Conners is still quite watchable, if for no reason than the strong talent of….” blah blah blah.

There you have it.