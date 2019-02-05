Debbie Blabbermouth-Schultz Compares Trump to Venezuela’s Dictator

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D., Fla.) said Monday that if the president were to declare a national emergency to fund a border wall, she would lead a legal challenge against it. Then she compared him to dictator Nicolas Maduro because no hyperbole is too much when trashing a Republican.

Wasserman Schultz, who helped corrupt the primary when she served on the Democratic National Committee, kept a crook in her employ even after she was told he stole secret documents from House computers.

Schultz is now Chairwoman of the House subcommittee that handles military construction. She said Congress has not appropriated the funds for a wall.

WASSERMAN-SCHULTZ WILL SUE THE PRESIDENT WITH OUR TAX MONEY

If President Donald Trump declares an emergency to build the wall, Wasserman Schultz said she would “most definitely” take it to court.

“I can tell you that as the chair of the subcommittee that appropriates funds for our military, I would absolutely, along with my colleagues, challenge the president’s ability to make such a declaration,” she said. “It is not legal, not in compliance with the National Emergency Act that he would be attempting to utilize, and there is certainly not a national emergency.”

She compared Trump to Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro, the Democratic Socialist of Venezuela who has kept his people in abject poverty. His most recent election was corrupt. Maduro is in a heated battle with his opponent Juan Guaido who has declared himself President in accordance with the Constitution.

Blabbermouth-Schultz hasn’t noticed that some of her comrades in the House support Maduro. She should be more concerned about them.

IT’S A MANUFACTURED CRISIS?

Democrats know it’s a crisis, but it’s fine with them as long as they get their electoral majority.

The next photo is one place in one moment of time in el Paso.