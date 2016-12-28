Debbie Reynolds Has Died One Day After the Death of Her Daughter

Debbie Reynolds has died. TMZ reported that she died just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away. Her son Todd said, “She’s with Carrie.”

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, 84 years, was rushed to a hospital Wednesday a little after 1pm with breathing problems, the LA Times reported.

This comes only a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died after suffering what appears to have been a massive coronary.

Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said the department received a call for medical aid in the 1700 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive. A woman in fair to serious condition was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, she said.

TMZ reported that Ms. Reynolds appeared to have suffered a stroke.

The 84-year-old Debbie had been very distraught since her daughter Carrie’s emergency Friday on a United jet, tmz reported.

Family sources told tmz that they called 911 to report a possible stroke.

The ambulance took Debbie to a nearby emergency room.

Debbie was at her son Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for Carrie.

Debbie Reynolds’ Twitter profile describes her children as “the light of my life.”

Reynolds’ daughter, actress Joely Fisher, Carrie’s half-sister, tweeted Wednesday afternoon “God speed mama” with a picture of them together.

God speed mama pic.twitter.com/XsO5zqN8w6 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 28, 2016

Reynolds was a leading actress and singer in the 1950s and 1960s who had a rocky personal life.

At age 16, she won the Miss Burbank beauty contest and caught the eye of Warner Brothers and MGM. She made one movie with Warner Brothers, “The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady.”

After moving on to MGM, she became a sensation, starting in a musical biopic, “Three Little Words”. Her only Oscar was for her role in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.” She starred in movies and on TV for 60 years.

She was married to Eddie Fisher and the couple were frequently seen with good friends Elizabeth Taylor and Mike Todd. After Mike Todd died, her good friend Elizabeth had an affair with Debbie’s husband, later marrying Fisher and divorcing him.

Two subsequent marriages to shoe magnate Harry Karl and real estate developer Richard Hamlett were personal and financial disasters for Debbie Reynolds. They bled her dry financially.

Debbie Reynolds had two children with Eddie Fisher, Carrie and Todd.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Debbie Reynolds’ condition when transported to hospital was ‘Fair to Serious’. https://t.co/jYSxUIAgMQ — TMZ (@TMZ) December 28, 2016