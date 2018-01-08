Decision Handed Down in Case of Cliven Bundy, Three Others

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ruled Monday in the case against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy after declaring a mistrial last month. The Justice Department wanted to retry the Bundys and one other person, keeping Cliven in prison and his sons and the other defendant on home monitoring while the legal process drags on.
Federal prosecutors willfully withheld exculpatory evidence during the 2017 trial and tried to pawn them off as accidental mistakes so they could keep the Bundys in shackles and bring them back for retrial.
The case was dismissed “with prejudice”, a serious embarrassment for prosecutors. “With prejudice” means a new trial cannot be pursued. The judge ordered the rancher set free.
Navarro ruled a mistrial in the Bundy case last month after prosecutors “willful(ly)” withheld exculpatory evidence favorable to the four men on trial, including Cliven Bundy, his two sons and one other person.
The judge found that prosecutors had violated the defendant’s civil rights and violated federal law by hiding evidence from the court.
“The government’s conduct in this case was indeed outrageous,” U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro ruled. “There has been flagrant misconduct, substantial prejudice and no lesser remedy is sufficient.”
The prosecutors called their egregious violations “inadvertent” and the judge obviously didn’t buy it.
“The Brady violations found by the court are regrettable and benefit no one,” Nevada’s Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre wrote in legal brief, according to The Oregonian. “But because the government neither flagrantly violated nor recklessly disregarded its obligations, the appropriate remedy for such violations is a new trial.”
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is calling for an investigation of the Bundy trial for potential misconduct on the part of prosecutors.
The defense claimed FBI snipers and surveillance were monitoring the Bundy household prior to the 2014 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) raid to remove the rancher’s cattle from federal land after decades of unpaid grazing fees.
After Bundy sent out word for help, armed militia met at his ranch and the Bureau of Land Management forces backed down and left.
Prosecutors denied it but the U.S. Attorney’s Office had video evidence of it that they did not share.
They also withheld federal assessments that found the Bundys were not violent so they could keep them in prison.
There were other federal assessments that showed the BLM was attempting to “provoke a conflict” with the Bundy family.
The BLM agent in charge Dan Love directed the raid on the Bundy ranch and he was fired from the agency in September for corruption and unethical behavior.
Prosecutors had called the complaints about Love an “urban legend.” That wasn’t true and there are 500 reports to prove it.
Cliven Bundy at one point had the support of Sean Hannity and other conservatives but the media successfully and deceitfully painted him as a racist and his support faded away, but fortunately, he finally got a fair judge.
Though Cliven Bundy thought the judge allowed some of the violations by prosecutors were to be covered up, the AG’s investigation might expose them, if he’s correct.
The prosecutor should be fired and disbarred. Also, this spectacle should be investigated since there is a connection between This case and Uranium One. Apparently the land in question is one of the few reserves for Uranium Ore and someone in Government and Politics decided the land was to be sequestered for that purpose.
It’s unfortunate that this sort of criminal behavior by government is rarely prosecuted. The people responsible should be in jail without bond just like they did to Bundy. The Bundy’s are a rare breed or else we would have maintained more of our liberties.
Clive Bundy has been held without bail for almost 2 years. Calling this a miscarriage of justice isn’t a strong enough term to describe the abuse of power by the FBI and BLM. The fact that some people have already been fired speaks volumes. The judge ruled the prosecutors willfully withheld evidence! Bundy ought to sue the pants of the government!
Not only must Bundy and his sons (and the third man) be fully compensated for all of their economic losses, including their attorneys fees, the prosecutor and everyone involved in it under his direction must be imprisoned for the full term of years sought by them against Bundy…..This wasn’t a mistake — it was a clear and documented intentional act and fraud upon not only the court but upon the defendants and every citizen of the United States.