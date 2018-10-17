Deep State Resistance Leaker Caught Red-Handed, Cellphone in Hand

Treasury employee Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, 40, leaked highly confidential documents to BuzzFeed News. The transactions involved ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business partner Richard Gates.

Documents also included information on accused Russian agent Maria Butina.

SHE WAS CAUGHT WITH EVIDENCE IN HAND AND HAS A CO-CONSPIRATOR

She had thumb drives and a cell phone when she was nabbed. She saved a whopping 24,000 SARs on a department-issued thumb drive. The majority of these files were saved to a folder named “Debacle – Operation-CF,” which contained subfolders named “asshat,” “debacle,” and “emails.”

It looks like she had a co-conspirator. Law & Crime wrote: Charging documents revealed that an associate director of FinCEN/boss of Edwards exchanged hundreds of texts (325) with the unnamed BuzzFeed reporter.

Washington Post wrote: The court documents also indicate the FBI has investigated one of Edwards’s bosses, an associate director of FinCEN, noting that person exchanged 325 text messages with the reporter in question during the month when the first story appeared citing SARs reports.

THE STORY

Edwards of many names is a senior advisor in Treasury’s financial crimes enforcement network of all things. She was arrested Tuesday.

Edwards is facing charges of unauthorized disclosures of SARs to the media and conspiracy to disclose SARs. Both charges carry up to five years in prison.

They arrested her with the cell phone containing numerous communications in which she transmitted government information illegally. Specifically, the documents are referred to as SAR, suspicious activity reports.

A single reporter had 11 bylines with the leaked information and a total of 12 stories were written based on the information.

It is interesting to note that in 2018, porny lawyer Michael Avenatti released U.S. Treasury notifications on Michael Cohen. They came from an unnamed source in the Treasury Department.

Also worth noting is New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow wrote a similar article about Cohen based on information from the Treasury. An investigation began as all wondered who the leaker was.

WITH THE RESISTANCE, ALL CRIMES ARE OKAY

Edwards, a member of the resistance, reportedly had the flash drive and cellphone with all the information in hand at the time of her arrest.

NEW: Senior Advisor at Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network charged with unlawfully disclosing Suspicious Activity Reports pertaining to Paul Manafort, Richard Gates, the Russian Embassy, Maria Butina, and more to a reporter, DOJ says https://t.co/JnWeObvMLY pic.twitter.com/OLMEtiEcO1 — ABC News (@ABC) October 17, 2018