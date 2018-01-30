Delusional Celebs Will Hold First Peoples’ State of the Union

Among the richest in Hollywood, a number of hard-left celebrities will hold the First Peoples’ State of the Union address. The crackpots will have very low ratings. While they want most Americans to think they are the majority opinion, they are stand outs as fringe people living in a bubble.

Michael Moore and Mark Ruffalo are two of the organizers and both are vehemently anti-Trump.

Their SOTU is in conjunction with the hard-left organization Move On. It’s interesting how they dubbed it the Peoples’ SOTU. ‘Peoples’ is a communist buzzword.

Notable participants in Monday’s scheduled event in New York City include filmmaker Michael Moore, actors Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano, Rosie Perez and Whoopi Goldberg who will come together at Manhattan Town Hall.

THE COMMUNIST CAUSE

“Donald J. Trump has proven himself to be completely unfit for office, a threat to our country, and an imminent danger to the world. He is not well; he is a malignant narcissist and an active sociopath,” Moore wrote with his usual animus.

On other occasions, Moore has called Trump “unfit”, a “malignant narcissist” or an “active sociopath”. He wasn’t totally sure, but definitely some combination.

“And because he holds the codes to fire nuclear weapons, he is a singular threat to humanity,” Moore added.

Moore explained he has far-reaching, more ethereal goals than simply taking down the President in a MoveOn email.

“But our problems go far beyond one sociopath president. The mission that we are on and the work that we must do is to tear down the rigged system that produced Trump in the first place. We must imagine the America that we want to live in. We must create the post-Trump America,” he says. “And this is actually possible: The fierce, determined Resistance movement that began after Trump’s election could create an avalanche at the polls this November.”

Oddball Mark Ruffalo told People magazine, “I think it’s important because we have a president who has a difficult time with the truth, who has a radical, divisive agenda, and spends an enormous amount of time focusing on the negative and hopelessness and despair.”

Entrance fees are $47 per person.

The SOTU will also serve as the launch of yet another far-left, anti-Trump group, We Stand United. The Resistance can never have too many of those.

It will be live-streamed at peoplessotu.org