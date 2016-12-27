Delusional Ramblings from Obama: He Is Confident He Would Have Won a Third Term

Had the constitution allowed it, President Obama said in an interview on Monday’s Axe Files that he is confident he would have been re-elected in 2016.

Obama told his former advisor David Axelrod that he would have “mobilized a majority” of Americans to vote for him.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I — if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” said the President.

Is that why half the country and all of rural America voted for Trump? David Clarke has a different view.

Yeah right. He would have won the 2016 US Open golf if he had played too. Obama couldn’t win N. Carolina for Clinton https://t.co/sn0XrCZo2z — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 27, 2016

Donald Trump also responded. “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.” he tweeted.

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

Trump is expected demolish a large portion of Obama’s legacy within days of taking office, vowing to eliminate 70 percent of his executive orders.

He described his vision for the country as a “one America that is tolerant and diverse and open and full of energy and dynamism.”

“The problem is, it doesn’t always manifest itself in politics, right?” he said, referring to the years of political gridlock in Washington he caused. It was either his way 100% or not at all.

“I know that, in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people that disagreed with me, the vision, the direction that [I] point towards is the right one,” Obama added.

Obama also took time to bash his favorite targets — Fox News, Rush, and the NRA.

Suggesting they are filtering the truth, Obama laid out his view ” … partly, you’re just constrained by time, right? You are then more subject to the filter. And this is — you know, I brought up Fox News, but it was Rush Limbaugh and the NRA and there are all these mediators who are interpreting what we do, and if we’re not actually out there like we are during campaigns, then folks in — in a lot of these communities, what they’re hearing is Obama wants to take away my guns…”

Speaking of filters, he’s claiming people think Obamacare is about transgender bathrooms, even after the premiums skyrocketed immediately before the election.

“Obamacare’s about transgender bathrooms and not my job, Obama is disrespecting my culture and is primarily concerned with coastal elites and minorities. And so — so part of what I’ve struggled with during my presidency and part of what I think I’ll be thinking a lot about after my presidency is how do we work around all these filters?”

Social media didn’t escape his distorted ramblings.

“And it becomes more complicated now that you’ve got social media, where people are getting news that reinforces their biases and — and separates people out instead of bringing them together. It is going to be a challenge, but look, you look at what we did in rural communities, for example…”

Listen to the long, self-indulgent podcast here. One thing is clear, he hasn’t changed a bit, even after his so-called self-reflection.