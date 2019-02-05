Dem Admits Walls Work In Some Places

A Democrat representative, Torres Small said she has seen places along the border where the wall works. That’s a remarkable admission by a Democrat these days, even though it’s been reported by Border Patrol and was supported by Democrats in the recent past.

Torres Small reportedly said that the government needs to come up with a mile by mile plan for border security if they want to do it correctly.

“One issue she thinks should take priority is hiring more border agents,” the station reported.

“So, one component is personnel,” Torres Small said. “Then there’s technology and there’s infrastructure. So, for example, I’ve seen places where the wall works.”

Watch: