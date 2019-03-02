Dem Bill to Blame Kim Personally for Otto’s Death & Damage Relations

Democrats are now proposing a bill specifically blaming Kim Jong-un for the death of Otto Warmbier, knowing this will damage our relations with a nation that is still at war with us after 65 years. North Korea by nature doesn’t trust easily and they certainly don’t trust us. How do we gain trust by doing this? The answer is we don’t and it’s exactly what Democrats want. It’s what they wanted with Russia and what they want with North Korea.

If the President doesn’t sign it, everyone in this country will attack him, and if he does sign it, Kim will be irate. Fortunately, Mitch McConnell probably won’t let it get to the floor if it passes the House. It’s just the idea of these petty tyrants trying to hurt the President’s ability to negotiate that is troublesome.

Kim just announced he’s open to another summit with the President and that is a good sign. Democrats won’t like it and will make certain to set up another hearing attacking the President on the day another summit convenes.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ONLY SAID KIM HIMSELF DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT OTTO’S DEATH

President Trump knows that Kim Jong-un’s North Korean nation is responsible for the imprisonment and death of Otto Warmbier.

Doctors found evidence that he had been tortured. In December, the North Koreans were found liable for the young man’s death and were ordered to pay millions to his parents.

Trump said Kim Jong-un said he knew nothing about the torture of Warmbier and, to that, the President said the following statement.

“He tells me that he didn’t know about it, and I will take him at his word,” the president noted.

The man who negotiated Otto’s release concurred:

DISTORTION IN THE PRESS

The media ran with a distorted version of that, upsetting Otto’s parents. They said Trump believes Otto was not tortured, doesn’t hold North Korea responsible, and he sided with Kim Jong-un. That’s hardly a truthful depiction of events.

Democrats and Republicans bashed the President. The Republicans never learn to hold off a day or two until it all fleshes out. Nothing is ever as it seems. They always go with the loudmouthed Democrats.

Pelosi on Trump’s Otto Warmbier comments: “The president has believed Putin as opposed to believing his own intelligence leadership … It’s strange. And I don’t know, there’s something wrong with Putin, Kim Jong Un – in my view, thugs – that the president chooses to believe.” pic.twitter.com/6NKixaEZ2M — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 28, 2019

HE KNOWS NORTH KOREA IS RESPONSIBLE

The President explained his viewpoint in a tweet that he doesn’t like being misquoted and reminds people he got Otto and three others freed. He does hold North Korea responsible, of course.

I never like being misinterpreted, but especially when it comes to Otto Warmbier and his great family. Remember, I got Otto out along with three others. The previous Administration did nothing, and he was taken on their watch. Of course I hold North Korea responsible…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

DEMOCRATS MOVE TO DAMAGE RELATIONS WITH KIM JONG-UN

Democrats, not wanting him to achieve peace with North Korea, as evidenced by their timing of the Cohen hearing the day of the summit, want to make his relationship more dangerously complex. They even publicized their fears he would give away too much and offered their idiotic advice as if he needed it. They do it to make him look bad. Nancy who pandered to North Korea blathered about how just meeting with Kim was unacceptable and made us look weak.

They have done the same thing with this sham Russia collusion tale they’ve spun. Trump can’t make any deals with Putin now.

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) announced Friday he intends to introduce a bill officially blaming North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the death of U.S. student Otto Warmbier. Why do that except to make the relationship more difficult?

We don’t know that Kim was directly responsible. As negotiator Mickey Bergman says in the video above, no one knows what happened, and North Koreans have never caused the death of an American before. This is an “anomaly.”

The Democrats [Socialists] would rather see us at war with North Korea than let the President have a win on this front.

THE PRESIDENT IS ACTIVELY WORKING ON ACHIEVING A SAFER WORLD

The United States and South Korea are expected to announce in the coming days that annual military exercises between the two nations are to be scaled back, according to a U.S. defense official.

It seems like a freebie to North Korea, but they have made some gestures as well, and they made them first. The President has also said the large-scale exercises are unnecessary and very expensive.

The large-scale military exercises, known as Foal Eagle and Key Resolve, had been scheduled for this spring. Now, according to the official, the U.S. and South Korea will instead conduct scaled down exercises at a small unit level that could involve virtual training.

Defense officials say they can achieve the necessary training goals through the pared-down exercises.

It’s not in-Kim’s-face and it’s a different tack. Trump’s instincts are usually good.

The President wasn’t only talking with Kim while in North Korea. While the President was in Vietnam meeting with Kim, he was also conducting bilateral talks with the Vietnamese on the growing threat of an expanding, possibly imperialistic China. The media ignores that.