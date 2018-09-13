Dem Candidate Bashed US’s ‘Shameful History’, Hypocritical 9/11 Response

Lauren Baer worked under John Kerry and Hillary Clinton at the State Department and is now running for the U.S. House of Representatives, attempting to unseat Republican Brian Mast.

She is a perfect Democrat since she really doesn’t think much of America. Baer is also married to a woman. Democrats like to vote for people for irrelevant reasons to include sexual persuasion, race, and religion. Her opponent is a war hero who lost both his legs in Afghanistan.

The Florida hopeful wrote an article claiming the U.S. response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks was a “moment of hypocrisy.” Baer also wrote the U.S. has a “shameful history”. She hoped the attack, which killed nearly 3,000 people, would make America more “humble and humane.”

The article appeared while she was at Harvard, writing for the Harvard Crimson. It was a month after the horrific terror attacks.

THIS IS WHAT SHE WROTE IN 2001 [VIA FOX NEWS]

“Some people speak of wanting an America to emerge from these events that is stronger and more proud,” [sic] Baer wrote. “I wish to see an America emerge that is humbler and more humane.”.

“At the same time that America calls on the world to ardently preserve our sacred values, it must live up to a shameful history of having so rarely stood up for those values itself,” the shameless Dem wrote.

Baer went on to minimize the significance of terror attacks against the U.S., criticizing those saying the attacks against the U.S. were an “attack on the world.” In her view, “every day the world is plagued by more mundane battles” and those are “just as much an affront to justice as were the events on Sept. 11.”

“By the rhetoric of an attack on American values anywhere being an attack on security everywhere, they should have warranted a meaningful U.S. response,” Baer wrote. “But the U.S. response to these atrocities was meager if it existed at all.”

The phony says something entirely different now. It’s not that she’s changed, it’s more likely that she’s a hack who will say whatever she has to in order to win.

This is who the Democrats are now. They support America haters.

