Dem Candidate for Sheriff Suggests Killing People for Their Guns [Video]

The Democrat candidate for sheriff in Buncombe County, North Carolina has a unique platform. It includes taking a lot of guns from the people of Buncombe County and if they don’t hand them over, he has a fix for that.

He suggests that he will kill them and take the guns from their “cold, dead hands.” We wonder if Rep. Steve Scalise would find this humorous.

It’s really not funny given the fact that he would be the SHERIFF and the left is constantly threatening murder and mayhem in places like Berkeley.

R. Daryl Fisher, a candidate for Sheriff in Buncombe county says he is coming for your guns Didn’t he swear to uphold the constitution? #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/pKyPATLx1h — The Red Elephants 🐘 (@RealRedElephant) March 24, 2018

The video came via Red Elephants and they wonder if he swore to uphold the Constitution.