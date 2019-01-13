Dem Candidate Who Didn’t Know His Qualifications for Prez IS RUNNING!

Julian Castro, who has no real qualifications to be President by his own accidental admission, is running for President 2020! His federal government background includes some time as Obama’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He achieved nothing in that role that we know about at least.

He is running on a 90% tax rate, identity politics, and lots of freebies.

Lots of luck with that campaign and try not to be too embarrassing!

HIS CAMPAIGN GOALS ARE FAR-FAR-LEFT

Castro loves free everything — health care, college, PK, housing, you name it. He’s also a big open borders guy. He’s anti-gun, anti-ICE, wants all illegals to have a path to citizenship, and is very pro-abortion.

His qualifications to run also include his Mexican ancestry. To prove his Latino credentials, the third-generation Mexican-American hired a mariachi band to perform at his announcement ceremony. Vote for him, he hired a mariachi band.

A mariachi band plays at a rally in San Antonio where @JulianCastro is expected to announce his presidential bid. pic.twitter.com/bdCjqeN0hu — KUT Austin (@KUT) January 12, 2019

Vote for Julian, and every day will be Cinco de Mayo.

More @juliancastro supporters filing in—serenaded by a mariachi band. Line to plaza wraps around block. @FoxNewsMMR pic.twitter.com/fGKg6wVV38 — Madeleine Rivera (@MRiveraFoxNews) January 12, 2019

HE’S NOT SURE OF HIS QUALIFICATIONS

He very recently said he wouldn’t run for the presidency for a lot of reasons. Mostly, he said he doesn’t “have a passion for that“.

He also doesn’t know what his qualifications are.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Castro what made him qualified to be the next commander-in-chief of the United States, pointing out that Castro doesn’t have much foreign policy experience.

Castro avoided describing his credentials, whatever they may be since he doesn’t know either. His answer was Trump is alienating foreigners.

He now thinks that his role as mayor and as a HUD secretary qualifies him.

In an appearance on MSNBC in January 2014, he compared the status of illegal immigrants in America to that of black slaves before the Civil War. He said, “It would be unprecedented in American history for us to create a permanent class of folks who are not citizens outside of slavery. And we certainly learned our lesson from that.”

His uninspiring slogan is, “As long as we work for it, tomorrow will always be better than today.”

Oh, good grief.

“As long as we work for it, tomorrow will always be better than today.” https://t.co/2NAIFEsCFh #Julian2020 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 12, 2019

His campaign manager is his twin brother Joaquin who wanted Jared Kushner investigated for a theory he made up.