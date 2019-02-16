We have Democrat candidates for President who like the Green New Deal and another one wants to take down the border walls, like Beto. These lunatic candidates are going to try and out-Socialist each other.

The Green New Deal will take away our cars, planes, steaks, and money. Taking down border walls instead of putting more up will allow the invaders to take over and vote for Democrats. This is what Democrats have to offer.

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS SOUND

Kamala Harris told a reporter that she is all for the crazy Green New Deal which is a massive government takeover. She said climate change is an “existential threat” and we won’t have clean air and water down the road.

Even if climate change is an existential threat, which we don’t believe, should we trust this woman to handle it in a sane, logical way? How is she going to control the weather?

Watch:

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND WANTS TO TAKE DOWN WALLS AND LOVES THE GREEN NEW DEAL

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)is running for President in 2020 and she told a reporter in Concord, NH, she could support removing some of the southern border walls that currently exist.

The reporter made note of the fact that Robert Francis O’Rourke– the fake Hispanic — Beto — said he would support taking down the border wall in El Paso.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke says he wants to knock down the existing border barriers on the southern border MSNBC’s Chris Hayes: “If you could, would you take the wall down now? Knock it down?” O’Rourke: “Yes, absolutely. I would take the wall down.” pic.twitter.com/0jYSc1kKh8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019

“I would have to ask folks in that part of the country to see whether fencing that exists today is helpful or unhelpful,” Gillibrand said.

As if a wall would ever be “unhelpful.”

Gillibrand said Democrats are for border security, which is totally untrue. She then said Trump wants a “medieval-style wall.” She could “support” taking down the wall in El Paso.

These people are getting crazier.

We are suffering from a medieval-style invasion and we need a medieval-style wall.

Watch:

She also supports the framework of the Green New Deal.

Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says she supports “all the framework” of the Green New Deal pic.twitter.com/kEoN3DqHZn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019