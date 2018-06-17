Dem Congressmen Bang on Detention Center Doors for a Photo-Op

Democrat congressmen/women showed up for a photo shoot at a detention center in New Jersey today with their friends in the media. They want to make the President look bad since he is following the law and arresting parents with children as they cross over illegally.

The children are in detention centers until family or a foster family can be found. It doesn’t take long.

The Democrats don’t care at all that these children are pawns of their parents, the cartels and, in many cases, the fake parents bringing them across. It’s child abuse and many of these children are subjected to sexual abuse. Democrats simply don’t care. They have an agenda.

“The Congressman came unannounced, but ICE accommodated their request, and they were allowed to visit and meet with several detainees,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News.

This was a stunt, plain and simple.

We are at the ICE Detention Center in Elizabeth, NJ. where ICE is denying us entry to meet with fathers separated from their families. They’re now covering the windows with paper so we can’t see in. This is not America. #FamiliesBelongTogther #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/II9okjzQZ0 — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) June 17, 2018

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said “after having to deal with” law enforcement and “banging on the door,” they were finally allowed to meet with some detainees:

After being made to wait over an hour. After having to deal with local PD. After banging on the door and making it clear that we WILL NOT MOVE until we’re allowed in, ICE is finally granting us access to see individuals who have been separated from their families. pic.twitter.com/coXJNdxsLP — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) June 17, 2018

Nothing has changed in these Central American countries. The only things that have changed are our borders are open and these economic migrants are coming for jobs and/or welfare.

All 5 of these men brought their families to the US to escape #gangviolence in their home countries. They came hoping for a better, safer life for their loved ones. Instead they were separated from their children & have received no update on their children since being detained. — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) June 17, 2018

With congressional Members just allowed inside to see prisoners and conditions, jail staff now asking all press to leave and go outside. Press and staff refusing to move. #FathersDay #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/H1CVEw5Zqi — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) June 17, 2018

We have gotten the door open at the Elizabeth, NJ ICE detention center and refusing to let it close until we are given access to the detainees. #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/pAZsEpS5g8 — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 17, 2018

This illegal immigration has to be stopped. People are getting killed and abused. And, if we want to be a country, we must have borders.

Watch the latest video at &lt;a href=”https://www.foxnews.com”&gt;foxnews.com&lt;/a&gt;