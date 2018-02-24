Dem FISA Memo Released! Dossier Was Likely Used for FISA Warrant

The Democratic FISA memo was released Sunday. Upon its release on Twitter, Adam Schiff wrote: “Some time ago, Republicans on our committee released a declassified memo that omitted and distorted key facts in order to mislead the public and impugn the integrity of the FBI. We can now tell you what they left out.” He linked to the memo.

The Democrat memo is a political document, but there is one important point that must be mentioned. Democrats do not refute the Republican contention that the dossier was used to obtain the warrant.

In addition, Democrats did not refute Andrew McCabe’s testimony that the warrant would never have been issued without the dossier.

There is one other obvious conflict in the memo. The FBI director Jim Comey testified that the dossier was “salacious and not verified.” Democrats say the opposite.

Also, the FBI told the FISA court it was a political document but they felt that was enough information. They did not see the need to tell the court that the Clinton campaign and DNC paid for it. Democrats did not refute that either.

It appears the FISA court was never told Christopher Steele was the source of the Isikoff newspaper article that was used as the backup for the dossier. At least, the Democrats do not address it.

They say the surveillance of Carter Page allowed them to gather a lot of intelligence. Democrats say that Papadopoulos was the impetus for the warrant, which was repeatedly renewed. They claim the dossier wasn’t the point which belies what they’ve been saying for a year.

The Democrat memo gives the false impression Carter Page needed to be surveilled because he was a blank page. That isn’t true. The Special Counsel and FBI aren’t investigating Page so why did they need to surveil him?

Devin Nunes also spoke to the memo Sunday at CPAC. “Wouldn’t it have been a lot easier just to say, ‘Hey Mr. Judge, the @ HillaryClinton campaign and the Democratic Party paid a lawyer who hired a firm who hired a foreign agent to go to the Russians to get dirt on Mr. Trump?'”

He encouraged the DoJ to look at this and decide if the FISA court was abused: “We are not going to have a FISA court in this country any longer if the @ FBI and the DOJ are going to continue to obfuscate.”

.@DevinNunes: “Wouldn’t it have been a lot easier just to say, ‘Hey Mr. Judge, the @HillaryClinton campaign and the Democratic Party paid a lawyer who hired a firm who hired a foreign agent to go to the Russians to get dirt on Mr. Trump?'” pic.twitter.com/JDHNuNspQV — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 24, 2018

CATHERINE HERRIDGE’S COMMENTS

THE DEMOCRAT MEMO

DEM FISA by Stephanie Dube Dwilson on Scribd