Dem-Friendly Witches Coven Will Hex Justice Kavanaugh Next Week

Dozens of Anti-right witches say they plan to gather in New York City this month to publicly perform a hex on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. They put three hexes on President Trump and they feel they worked.

PUTTING A HEX ON JUSTICE KAVANAUGH

Dakota Bracciale, a Brooklyn-based witch, is organizing the Oct. 20 event. So far, 1,000 have signed up and another 11,400 are interested. The witch organizer said the witches see the hex as a radical act of resistance that continues witchcraft’s long history as a refuge and weapon for the “oppressed, downtrodden and marginalized.”

“Witchcraft has been used throughout history as a tool and ally for people on the fringes of society who will not ever really get justice through the powers that be,” Bracciale told HuffPost. “So they have to exact their own justice,” HuffPo reports.

Hexes are “not something you do lightly,” Bracciale added, “but it is something you have in your arsenal or toolbox.”

It is also aimed at all rapists and the patriarchy at large which emboldens, rewards and protects them.

Bracciale is a makeup artist and one of the many gay/trans who find witchcraft empowering according to profiles on the Internet.

ALL ARE INVITED

The three-hour “Ritual to Hex Brett Kavanaugh” is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Catland, a pagan bookstore in Brooklyn. Tickets are $10 but people without money can come for free, with 25 percent of the proceeds going to Planned Parenthood so they can continue their human sacrifices. We stole that from Tucker Carlson who said it on his show last night.

This is nothing new for New York. In June 2017, 2500 witches gathered to hex Trump and others.

SUMMONING THE DARK FORCES

Witches in New York plan to hold a public ritual to “hex” Justice Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/ZR9GpzzcPa — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 13, 2018

This appears to be the group that put a hex on the NRA.