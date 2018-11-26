Dem It Girl Cortez Screws Up Healthcare & Compares Illegals to Holocaust Victims

If you want to have a moment of enlightenment on any issue whatsoever, definitely don’t look at the Twitter page of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It’s pathetically adorned with nonsense. Most of the time, everything is just plain wrong.

We have a couple of her least impressive tweets for you.

In a tweet, Ocommie-Cortez claimed an insurance company was recommending GoFundMe as an official policy. She then waylaid that into, “but sure, single-payer healthcare is unreasonable.”

Unfortunately, nothing about this tweet was correct.

Insurance groups are recommending GoFundMe as official policy – where customers can die if they can’t raise the goal in time – but sure, single payer healthcare is unreasonable. h/t @DanRiffle pic.twitter.com/zetPW0MgDd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 24, 2018

She got it all wrong.

Spectrum Health is NOT an insurance company. It’s a nonprofit health organization and it’s the transplant committee making the suggestion to fundraise $10,000. The reason they are making the recommendation is that MEDICARE requires very large out of pocket payments from the patients. That’s the MEDICARE she wants us all to have.

The problem is government healthcare and she just pointed it out.

JUST LIKE JEWS ESCAPING HOLOCAUST

We have another one that she put out Sunday. She compared the economic migrants and criminals trying to storm the border Sunday with Jews escaping the Holocaust and others in similar positions.

Nothing new has taken place in Central America. It’s the same way it was decades ago. What’s new is our politicians opened our borders.

On Sunday, the migrants tried to cross the border “violently” and “illegally” according to the Mexican officials. Mexico plans to deport 500 of them.

They aren’t being treated this way because they asked for refugee status but rather for faking refugee status and trying to cross the border “violently” and “illegally”.

Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime. It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany.

It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda.

It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria.

And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America. https://t.co/qhv7Rr1itn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 25, 2018

She is the Democrat It Girl, the “future of the Democratic Party”.