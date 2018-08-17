Dem Judge Who Ordered Release of Potential Terrorists Has a History

The five people arrested at the extremist Muslim compound in New Mexico are still being held in prison but not because of anything the judge did. She ordered them released, but there are other warrants against at least two of them.

She was “troubled” but not enough to keep them in prison. “What I’ve heard here today is troubling, definitely. Troubling facts about numerous children in far from ideal circumstances and individuals who are living in a very unconventional way,” Backus said.

To be clear, the 11 children were starving, dressed in rags and lived in utter filth.

Prosecutors on Monday said ringleader Siraj Ibn Wahhaj provided some of the children with firearms training – including tactical skills such as “speed loading” guns and firing while in motion.

At least one child said they were being trained to kill teachers, law enforcement, and other enemies.

Judge Sarah Backus, an elected Democrat, ordered the two men and three women to wear ankle monitors, have weekly contact with their attorneys and not consume alcohol or own firearms while on bail. She said although she was concerned by “troubling facts,” prosecutors failed to articulate any specific threats to the community.

SHE’S SOFT ON CRIME

The judge has a history of these types of soft sentences.

Last month, she set a $10,000 bond for Rafael Orozco, a 24-year-old Taos man accused of battering his girlfriend, his newborn child, and a health care worker at Holy Cross Hospital in September 2016, Fox News reported.

Police said Orozco prompted a lockdown at the hospital after punching his girlfriend as she breastfed their newborn in front of a male doctor, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Cops said Orozco then grabbed the mother by the throat and slapped the baby.

He was found and arrested three months later. While in prison, he committed other crimes.

Backus ordered his release over prosecutors’ objections.

WAHHAJ IS SUSPECT

What Americans fail to understand is that the extremist Muslim sects are not simply religious organizations, they are dangerous political organizations.

Wahhaj is a potential terrorist and is the son of a dangerous extremist. Michelle Malkin has been following his father for 13 years.

She has also discovered there are Muslim compounds like this all across the country.

Our open borders extend a welcome mat for criminals and terrorists alike.

We know that MS-13 used DACA to smuggle over 2,000-foot soldiers into the U.S. — at least 2,000.

Nearly three million Muslims have made their way to the U.S. since 1992, and we are now seeing the results. “Domestic” terrorist training grounds and support networks are appearing all over the United States.

Terrorist groups are doing the same in a stealth jihad.

As reported, Dr. Mark Christian, an obstetrician and former Egyptian Muslim with direct family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, has said, “The Muslim Brotherhood is so big right now and so influential and so wealthy that they can do things on their own.”