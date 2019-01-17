Dem Leadership Calls for the Young [Socialists] to Run for President

The Democratic call for younger people to run for President is a call for socialism. So far, every last one of the potential younger candidates is a Socialist or will gladly implement all Socialist policies.

Former Democratic National Committee chairman and all-around lunatic Howard Dean on Thursday said that he is interested in a “younger, newer” nominee in the upcoming presidential election.

“The people that I am most interested in are the young ones,” Dean said on “CNN Newsroom.” “I think it’s time that the young people took over the party.”

“They pretty much did in the last election,” he added, attributing the wins during the midterms to youth-led advocacy groups including Color of Change and Indivisible, two hard-left groups.

Fmr. DNC Chairman @GovHowardDean on what he’s looking for in a 2020 Democratic presidential nominee: “I think it’s time the young people take over the party … I’m interested in a younger, newer candidate” https://t.co/gyEMKAn5u9 pic.twitter.com/D0kxpTTtG1 — New Day (@NewDay) January 17, 2019

LOOK WHO WILL RUN THE POWERFUL FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMITTEE

The impeachment-crazed Maxine Waters has no financial services experience. She is also a socialist who has promised to take over oil companies and make banks pay for the housing bubble she helped cause. Maxine and her buddies pushed banks to give loans to minorities and illegal aliens for homes they could ill afford. She is now head of the powerful Financial Services Committee.

Mad Max said she would seek revenge on the banks.

WATCH:

Maxine is also demanding racial quotas for reporters.

Also on the committee is avowed radical and Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cortez calls herself a Democratic Socialist. Their agenda is to the left of the Communist Party USA.

The leadership of the Democratic Party put Socialists in charge of the guts of capitalism — financial services. That can only tell you one thing — they are going to full-blown Socialism.

In an interview with The Washington Post, she told her critics, “So enjoy being exhausted for the next two years, while we run train on the Progressive agenda.” In other words, they are going to gang-rape us with socialism.

She is wholly unqualified to be on a financial services committee and probably unteachable.

SHE’S TEACHING

Speaking of teaching. Commie Cortez will teach a Twitter class, open to all Democrats. Her tweets are replete with misinformation and outright lies, but it works.

Perks of being in the Democratic Caucus: I will be teaching a Twitter class tomorrow morning open to all members 👩🏽‍🏫🐣 https://t.co/5DD82ndThR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 17, 2019

Consider who the Democratic Party now promotes in addition to them: Kirsten ‘abolish ICE’ Gillibrand, Linda Sarsour, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Bill de Blasio, among others. All of these people are radical left.