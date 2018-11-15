Dem Presidential Candidate Avenatti Did Confess You Know

Creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti was arrested on charges of domestic violence on Wednesday. The alleged victim is an unnamed woman.

TMZ, the media outlet that had the original scoop, wrote of a second confrontation that seems to incriminate Avenatti (not that we need evidence or due process):

Our sources say the alleged incident occurred Tuesday night, but there was another confrontation Wednesday between the two at an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of L.A.

We’re told Wednesday afternoon the woman was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, sobbing and screaming on the phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me. I’m going to get a restraining order against you.”

Also, Avenatti basically confessed. He said she hit him first. Anyway, we always have to believe the women.

We’re told security brought her inside the building, took her upstairs and Michael showed up 5 minutes later and ran into the building. He screamed repeatedly, “She hit me first.” We’re told he angrily added, “This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***.” We’re told he tried getting into the elevator but security denied him access.

Cops showed up and escorted Avenatti into a corner of the apartment lobby and spoke with him for 5 to 10 minutes and then took him into custody.

He’s out on $50,000 bail and held a press conference, promising that he would be “fully exonerated.”

Not necessarily! We don’t need evidence. If the woman sounds and looks credible, she is as credible as Julie Swetnick.

CHECK OUT HIS BADLY AGING TWEETS

One month ago, Avenatti: “These old white men still don’t understand that assault victims and women deserve respect and to be heard.” https://t.co/XocjD6ontk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 14, 2018

All that’s left is for him to do now is to admit he’s a misogynist and must be held to account. Avenatti doesn’t need to have a trial. We have enough evidence — his hearsay confession, a woman said he did it, and he himself wants the woman heard and powerful white men must be held to account. Go right to sentencing.