Dem Rep gets blasted for blaming Democrat racism scandal on Trump

A CNN panel discussed the three State Democrat leaders in Virginia, one of whom wore blackface, another who might have worn blackface or a KKK hood, and another who is accused of two sexual assaults.

With the usual absurd comparison, Democrat Rep. Nanette Barragán of California brought up Trump, claiming he’s “one of the most divisive presidents, and frankly, racist himself.”

NINA BLOWS AT ABOUT 07:00

Nina Turner blew up and said it has nothing to do with Trump. It comes in by 07:15.

“I cannot,” Turner interjected. “I just can’t.”

“1984. 1980. Gucci, just a few days ago,” she said, referencing the blackface incidents and noting the seemingly-blackface sweaters Gucci put out and then recalled.

“This is not about President Donald Trump!” Turner said. “This is about racism in the United States of America. Congresswoman I hear you, but on this, we’re not blaming President Trump.”

Barragán said that Trump “has divided this country,” as if that is a given and had anything to do with three idiot Democrats in Virginia.

“I am not going to continue to let politicians use this man as the excuse to deal with racism in this country,” Turner said — seemingly meaning to not deal with it. “It’s been going on for far too long in the United States of America.”

She is right. It is amazing that racism continues to this day, but a lot of it comes from Democrats. Trump hasn’t divided the country. It is divided thanks to the Democrats’ embrace of radical Socialism and identity politics.

Aside from enjoying Barragán being put down, it’s nice to know someone is logical. Turner said something about Trump is of course racist as if that is a given. It’s sad because the only racist things surrounding Trump are the overtones Democrats assign to him. It’s a manufactured Democrat construct.

It’s sad that Nina Turner thinks racism is in our DNA and we are all white supremacists. That too is a manufactured Democrat movement to divide us. They’ve terrorized African-Americans. That isn’t to say there isn’t racism on both sides. It’s just not what she thinks.

It is, however, great when Ms. Turner calls out hack Barragán.