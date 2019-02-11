Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar Pushes Hateful Anti-Semitic Stereotypes Again

Not so long ago, Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed “evil” Jews hypnotize everyone to get support, and she is a supporter of the anti-Semitic BDS movement. Now she is tweeting that Jews pay off Americans in power to support them. That is not true. Americans support Israel over mutual interests and shared values, not over money. Omar is spreading a very nasty stereotype. One Jewish person who is anti-Israel tweeted “she might as well have called us hook-nosed.”

After attacking the pro-Israel lobby group American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Ilhan Omar was swiftly condemned by most. But Glenn Greenwald took her side and called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for expressing concern about the anti-Israel stand from Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Omar retweeted his comment with this gem: “It’s all about the Benjamins baby 🎶.”

The problem is the Omar quote is from a 1997 rap song by Puff Daddy. The message is that politicians in the U.S. are beholden to Israeli money. That is an anti-Jewish stereotype.

When Batya Ungar-Sargon, the opinion editor of The Forward newspaper, questioned Omar about who is paying these politicians, she responded with: “AIPAC!”

AIPAC is the largest pro-Israel lobby group in the US and a constant target for antisemitic conspiracy theorists. It does NOT give money to candidates or sitting politicians.

Who is paying her? CAIR or the Muslim Brotherhood?

According to Politico, Democratic leaders did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Omar said her statements “speak for themselves.”

SHE HAS ESTABLISHED A PATTERN

Omar has a history of criticizing Israel saying in a 2012 tweet that the Jewish state “has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” Somehow, Speaker Pelosi thought that giving her a seat on the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee was appropriate.

But it is in line with the new far-left Democratic Party and what they currently believe in. Chelsea Clinton stuck up for Jews, but then when Omar blamed the GOP, Clinton seemed to agree. What does the GOP have to do with this? Omar always deflects. She’s very manipulative.

Omar is attacking the GOP and Fox News if all they do is quote her.

RESPONSES

There were some responses supporting her Jew-hatred, but many condemned it.

Nikki Haley said she hears these stereotypes daily at the U.N. and “this CANNOT be tolerated.”

AIPAC also responded to her anti-Semitism.

Moderate Muslims do NOT appreciate Ilhan Omar’s bigotry.

OMAR JUST ATTACKS JEWS, PERIOD

The congresswoman from Minnesota would love to see funding to Israel stopped so they would be more vulnerable to her friends in the terrorist organizations, Hamas and Hezbollah.

OMAR HATES THE UNITED STATES TOO

She hates the United States too and thinks we are terrorists and Al Qaeda isn’t.

Her buddy Rashida wants to expel Israel from the U.N.

