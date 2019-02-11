Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar Pushes Hateful Anti-Semitic Stereotypes Again

Not so long ago, Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed “evil” Jews hypnotize everyone to get support, and she is a supporter of the anti-Semitic BDS movement. Now she is tweeting that Jews pay off Americans in power to support them. That is not true. Americans support Israel over mutual interests and shared values, not over money. Omar is spreading a very nasty stereotype. One Jewish person who is anti-Israel tweeted “she might as well have called us hook-nosed.”

After attacking the pro-Israel lobby group American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Ilhan Omar was swiftly condemned by most. But Glenn Greenwald took her side and called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for expressing concern about the anti-Israel stand from Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Omar retweeted his comment with this gem: “It’s all about the Benjamins baby 🎶.”

It’s all about the Benjamins baby 🎶 https://t.co/KatcXJnZLV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2019

The problem is the Omar quote is from a 1997 rap song by Puff Daddy. The message is that politicians in the U.S. are beholden to Israeli money. That is an anti-Jewish stereotype.

When Batya Ungar-Sargon, the opinion editor of The Forward newspaper, questioned Omar about who is paying these politicians, she responded with: “AIPAC!”

AIPAC is the largest pro-Israel lobby group in the US and a constant target for antisemitic conspiracy theorists. It does NOT give money to candidates or sitting politicians.

Who is paying her? CAIR or the Muslim Brotherhood?

According to Politico, Democratic leaders did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Omar said her statements “speak for themselves.”

SHE HAS ESTABLISHED A PATTERN

Omar has a history of criticizing Israel saying in a 2012 tweet that the Jewish state “has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” Somehow, Speaker Pelosi thought that giving her a seat on the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee was appropriate.

But it is in line with the new far-left Democratic Party and what they currently believe in. Chelsea Clinton stuck up for Jews, but then when Omar blamed the GOP, Clinton seemed to agree. What does the GOP have to do with this? Omar always deflects. She’s very manipulative.

Omar is attacking the GOP and Fox News if all they do is quote her.

Co-signed as an American. We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 11, 2019

👋🏽 Chelsea – I would be happy to talk. We must call out smears from the GOP and their allies. And I believe we can do that without criticizing people for their faith. I look forward to building an inclusive movement for justice with you. 💪🏽 https://t.co/EGA9NQfBCi — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 11, 2019

RESPONSES

There were some responses supporting her Jew-hatred, but many condemned it.

So sick & twisted. This continued anti-Semitic trope from Omar is grossly wrong. There should be NO home in US politics, college campuses, or halls of Congress for ANY of this garbage. Now she tweets that if Members of Congress support Israel then they were bought off by Jews.👎 https://t.co/jJMplUNCqd — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 11, 2019

Nikki Haley said she hears these stereotypes daily at the U.N. and “this CANNOT be tolerated.”

To see this at the UN was a fight every day. This CANNOT be tolerated in our own Congress by anyone of either party. In a time of increased anti semitism, we all must be held to account. No excuses. ❤️🇺🇸 #NoSpaceForHate#NoToleranceForAntiSemitism #WhatIsHappeningWithPeople https://t.co/zUaNjp3hHo — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 11, 2019

AIPAC also responded to her anti-Semitism.

We are proud that we are engaged in the democratic process to strengthen the US-Israel relationship. Our bipartisan efforts are reflective of American values and interests. We will not be deterred in any way by ill-informed and illegitimate attacks on this important work. — AIPAC (@AIPAC) February 11, 2019

Moderate Muslims do NOT appreciate Ilhan Omar’s bigotry.

As an American Muslim, I plead that this is only a good first step to be followed by a swift sanction against @IlhanMN for bigotry unfit for the US Congress with removal from all committees. Ignoring this would bring the “bigotry of low expectations” to a new low for Muslims. https://t.co/szawtKBQlV — M. Zuhdi Jasser زهدي جاسر (@DrZuhdiJasser) February 11, 2019

OMAR JUST ATTACKS JEWS, PERIOD

As many suspected, it’s not just about @AIPAC for @IlhanMN @Ilhan. Sheldon Adelson is not AIPAC. Ilhan Omar is now just attacking Jews. pic.twitter.com/7rqBxaEPFY — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) February 11, 2019

The congresswoman from Minnesota would love to see funding to Israel stopped so they would be more vulnerable to her friends in the terrorist organizations, Hamas and Hezbollah.

OMAR HATES THE UNITED STATES TOO

She hates the United States too and thinks we are terrorists and Al Qaeda isn’t.

.@IlhanMN does not believe her community should have to answer for terrorism

That is fair

But a large number of Somalis from MN joined terror groups

In 2013 she blames the US for terrorism

She laughs about Al Qaeda & Hezbollah being demonized

But not the US or England pic.twitter.com/Ex9Uzr1mlD — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 5, 2019

Her buddy Rashida wants to expel Israel from the U.N.

Expulsion of Israel from the UN @RashidaTlaib? Really? You realize the founder of BDS was a raging anti-Semite right? Pay to slay all good w you? The Palestinians literally pay ppl to murder innocent Americans & Israelis like Taylor Force; a USMA grad & Army Vet. https://t.co/39d6tsI1gn — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 10, 2019

Fox News has a good story here.