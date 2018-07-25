Dem ‘Rock Star’ Mad Maxine Claims God Sent Her to Get Trump

California Congresswoman and Democrat ‘rock star’ Maxine Waters bashed President Trump during a Sunday appearance at First AME Church in Los Angeles. The American Mirror reported the story first.

Mad Max told the congregants there is an attempt to “intimidate”, “frighten” and shut her up.

She rallied the troops saying, “I don’t know shut up!” People cheered to the church belfry. “I don’t know intimidation. I don’t know fear.”

“Don’t you worry about those who are threatening,” she said in her comforting, dulcet tones. If they try to shoot her, she said, they better “shoot straight”.

“There’s nothing like a wounded animal,” she continued.

After talking about the difficulties of the housing crisis, Maxine said she won’t “leave Trump alone” even though some Democrats have asked her to.

In other words, Maxine led the congregants to believe that the Democrat-induced housing crisis was Trump’s fault.

GOD SENT HER

After dribble about Trump and Putin, she got to the point. She is on a mission from God to get Trump. She’s heaven sent apparently.

“You’ve gotta know that I’m here to do the work that I was sent to do, and as pastor said to me when I came in this morning, when God sends you to do something, you just do it!” “So I have a message I’m going back to Washington tomorrow morning, I’m going to tell them pastor told me to come here and just do it!” Her speech was a resounding success. If she said Satan, we would believe her, but God, nah. To be honest, it is surprising the church roof didn’t cave in when she arrived. She’s a trip: