Dem Rock Star Maxine Acts Crazy at Rally, Invites Shooters to Take Aim at Her

Acting crazy during a rally, Maxine Waters claimed she had to cancel her visits to Texas and Alabama over hostile mail, a death threat, people wanting “to hang her”. There are many reasons to not believe her accusations. One reason is she likes to turn the tables when she’s under attack for her own bad behavior and make herself into the victim.

Although she canceled those trips, she said at the Keep [Illegal Alien] Families Together leftist rally in LA, she “has no fear” even though she’s under dire threat. She taunted her would-be attackers.

SHE IS FEARLESS AFTER WHAT WERE LIKELY FAKE THREATS

“We’re going to be in these streets until the children are reconnected with their parents,” Waters told the crowd. “Now, we have some members of Congress who are intimidated. I have no fear. I’m in this fight.”

“I know there are those talking about censoring me, kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me,” Waters said. “All I have to say is this: if you shoot me, you better shoot straight — there’s nothing like a wounded animal.”

And she’s back onto the impeachment wagon, stirring up the angry masses of leftists.

“I am not about to let this country go by the way of Donald Trump,” she said. “We are sick and tired of him. He’s been there too long. They dare me to say impeach him. Today, I say, impeach 45! Today, I say, Donald Trump, this is not your country to do with whatever you want to do. This country belongs to all of us.”

The Democratic ‘rock star’, who is seen mostly in areas not in her district [she lives outside of her own depressed district], wants to abolish ICE too. In other words, the Democrats want to turn the country over to invading foreigners who go unvetted.

“We are going to be in the faces of all of those who don’t get it. Who don’t understand it. We are going to make them come to the moment when they will say, my goodness, I guess those people really meant it,” she yelled to the herd of receptive leftists aka Democrats.

This woman is invaluable to the Republican Party. She is a Democrat star, an icon, and she is making them look like fools.

