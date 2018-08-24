Dem ‘Rock Star’ Maxine Wants Trump Impeached Because She Hates Him

Nancy Pelosi, who dreams of being Speaker of the House again, warned Rep. Maxine Waters to tone down the talk of impeachment. Auntie Maxine just can’t do it.

Pelosi has previously said that “any discussion of impeachment” would be a “gift to Republicans” and claimed on Wednesday it is “not a priority” for Democrats.

Fortunately for Republicans, Maxine won’t listen.

DEM ROCK STAR MAXINE CALLS FOR TRUMP’S IMPEACHMENT

The bewigged Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters declared on Wednesday that it is Congress’s “responsibility” to impeach Trump for “high crimes & misdemeanors.” Maxine has no evidence. She just doesn’t like him.

Cohen admitted Trump instructed him to break the law. If it’s a crime for Cohen, it’s a crime for Trump. Debates about whether you can indict a president do not excuse Congress from its responsibility to impeach Trump for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes & misdemeanors.” — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

Once Cohen was found guilty, she pronounced the President guilty.

Well, if Cohen said it, we can take it to the bank.

The high crimes are giving aid and classified information to our enemies (Russia), abusing the pardon, breaking campaign finance laws, working w/ Russians to get “dirt” on political opponents, and coming soon from Special Counsel Mueller, obstruction of justice. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

Mad Max kept her charming sense of humor though.

Cohen said he would take a bullet for Trump. I guess he never said anything about jail time! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

So far the crimes committed by Michael Cohen are on Cohen. Trump is not even charged. If it’s up to Mad Max, Trump will be the first innocent President impeached for committing no crimes,