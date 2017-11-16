Dem Rock Star Maxine Waters Honored as Glamour’s Woman of the Year

It’s amazing that someone like Maxine Waters could be honored as “Woman of the Year” lifetime award and the presenters keep a straight face. Democrats have strange icons.

During her speech accepting the honor, Maxine Waters talked about bringing justice and equality to the world meanwhile she lives in a mansion outside the crumbling district she represents. She is also one of CREW’s most corrupt member of Congress every year — it’s been that way for years.

She has two words in her routine, “Impeach him”, and it always brings wild applause from her deranged followers. She began her anti-Trump hate mongering:

“Ladies and gentlemen and to our young people, in particular, you recognize when a leader is irresponsible. You recognize when a leader is dishonorable and disrespectful of you,” Waters said. “You recognize when a leader is dangerous. Even if that leader is the President of the United States of America. And I want you to have the courage and I want you to know that you can stand up to him or anybody else.”

“And for those who say to me, ‘You are asking for something too soon and too early, be careful, don’t jeopardize yourself, don’t say what you’re saying right now but I’ll continue to say, ‘Impeach him!’ Impeach him! Impeach him!”

At the end of her empty spiel, she led the haters in a raucous “Impeach 45” chant. She received a standing ovation and wacky applause for that.