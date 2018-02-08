Dem. Sen. Warner Texted with Lobbyist for Russian Oligarch to Contact Dossier Author

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) texted a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch to get in touch with the so-called ‘dossier’ author Christopher Steele. The firm of the lobbyist Adam Waldman has ties to Hillary Clinton.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee who has been leading a congressional investigation into President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, had extensive contact last year with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch who was offering Warner access to former British spy and dossier author Christopher Steele, according to text messages obtained exclusively by Fox News.

“We have so much to discuss u need to be careful but we can help our country,” Warner texted the lobbyist, Adam Waldman, on March 22, 2017.

“I’m in,” Waldman, whose firm has ties to Hillary Clinton, texted back to Warner.

Warner wanted absolute secrecy in these communications, at least at first. He also wanted to communicate with Steele without anyone else on the committee knowing about it.

In one text to the lobbyist, Warner wrote that he would “rather not have a paper trail” of his messages.

Warner is on the Intelligence Committee investigating Trump. He shouldn’t have been getting involved in this.

Eventually, Warner informed the Chairman. His colleague Senator Richard Burr said he knew of the communications at the time but not the context. Read the story on this link.

