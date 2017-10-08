Dem Senator Dianne Feinstein Admits No Gun Law Would Have Stopped Paddock

Senator Dianne Feinstein appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday and admitted no gun law would have stopped the Las Vegas Killer Stephen Paddock.

When asked if a law would have stopped Paddock, she said:

“No, he passed background checks registering for handguns and other weapons on multiple occasions,” said Feinstein, who noted Paddock didn’t display any of the signs one might look for in a potential shooter like a criminal record or mental illness.

She also discussed the “bump stocks” or “bump fires” that the killer used to turn his semi-automatic weapons into rapid fire.

The senator from California wants a law passed banning them and the GOP wants the ATF to regulate them. The “bump-stocks” were allowed to be sold publicly to aid handicapped shooters. The rule change was approved by the Obama administration in 2010.

A rule change limiting the use seems reasonable now. Democrats always want gun laws for the sake of passing gun laws. It would not have made any difference.

It was somewhat disingenuous for her to say this: “Regulations aren’t going to do it, and the ATF has said as much in a letter to a congressman a year or so ago,” Feinstein told moderator John Dickerson. “We need a law. It can’t be changed by another president.”

It was her president who allowed the bump-stocks in the first place.